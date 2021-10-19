A North East chief executive has been named as one of the top 50 business leaders in the UK by a national newspaper.

Josh Gill, CEO of The Everflow Group, which is based in Stockton, has been chosen as one of the most ambitious business leaders for 2021 in a list produced by LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Bank, in partnership with The Times.

Launched in 2017 as part of Lloyds’ broader Backing Business Ambition programme, the list highlights the most promising businesspeople the UK has to offer.

Josh set up The Everflow Group, which is comprised of water retailer Everflow Water and software developer Everflow Tech, in 2015 and since then has seen it become the fastest-growing water retailer in the UK.

He said: “In 2015, my ambition was to make water simple for business customers, who were traditionally poorly served by the water market.

“To have grown to where we are in such a short time is testament to the whole team’s vision and hard work, so winning an award like this recognises everyone’s ambition, not just mine.”

John Garner, head of new business at LDC, added: “The last 18 months have presented challenges that none of us could have foreseen, but despite everything, it’s fantastic to see that so many business leaders have achieved remarkable things.

“Through their resourcefulness and resilience, this year’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Leaders prove that the flame of ambition is hard to extinguish. Congratulations to all those featured and we look forward to seeing their continued success and impact, and contribution the broader UK economy.”

The award is the latest in a series of wins for the company over the past year, as well as being named third in the FT1000, the Financial Times’ 2020 list of Europe’s top 1,000 growing businesses.

It has been shortlisted in no fewer than 26 awards, winning, among others, a UK Business Award for best customer experience, a Tees Tech Award for Innovation and Best Companies Great Place to Work award.

Most recently, Josh was named Entrepreneur of the Year at the North East England Chamber of Commerce Awards, held in Durham Cathedral.

Josh added: “It’s really rewarding to have been recognised in so many awards this year, especially on a national scale.

“Whether it’s for our scale of ambition or our customer service, awards show we’re on the right track in fulfilling our ultimate ambition – to make water simple for everyone.”

Everflow Water was launched in 2015, after Josh saw a gap in the market for an ethical water retailer which could utilise technology to operate efficiently, and it opened its Nuneaton office in 2019. Everflow Tech was created as a standalone business in 2018 as a retail sales, billing and customer management platform.

For more information about Everflow, visit www.everflowgroup.co.uk