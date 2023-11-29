North East Environmental Consultancy Celebrates National Client

(L-R) Victoria Pritchard, regional manager at SUEZ recycling, Vicki Mordue, founder of Biodiverse Consulting, John Aynsley, strategic land buyer at Barratt Developments North East.

Biodiverse Consulting, an environmental consultancy based in Northumberland, is celebrating two significant national client wins, amid highly anticipated legislative changes.

Both Suez Recycling and Recovery and Barratt Homes have enlisted the expertise of the Biodiverse Consulting team, as they seek to embrace the government’s new mandatory Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) requirements, creating new habitats and making positive gains for nature.

As part of the Environment Act 2021, legislation regarding mandatory BNG will be passed into law in January 2024. BNG represents an approach to development by which the natural environment is left in a measurably better state than it was beforehand, a process which is widely perceived as nature’s best chance of recovery.

Suez Recycling and Recovery will be pursuing its strong sustainability goals by transforming landfill sites into safe havens for nature, and Barratt Homes will be enhancing its new build developments with an aim to improve ecological value.

Speaking on the collaboration, Victoria Pritchard, regional manager at Suez Recycling and Recovery, said: “Across the country, Suez is responsible for 98 landfills, only four of which are operational. We are therefore delighted to be harnessing the potential of our aftercare landfill sites with the support of Biodiverse Consulting.

“The team is helping us to meaningfully incorporate biodiversity into our redundant sites, transforming them into spaces where nature can thrive.

“Through the development of a strategic approach, they’ve brought to life our plans to harness the positive environmental opportunities that the new BNG requirements create. They’ve helped us navigate the complexities of the new legislation, offering clarity and turning our environmental ambitions into practical proposals.”

John Aynsley, strategic land buyer at Barratt Developments North East, is similarly impressed by the consultancy’s expertise. He commented: said: “Introducing increased BNG into our newbuild development sites is a hugely positive step and one that affects multiple factors in the planning process. We knew it was crucial to work with a competent, responsive consultancy which clearly shares our vision, and we absolutely found that in Biodiverse Consulting.

“Through this partnership, we are evaluating numerous development sites and prioritising BNG from day one, identifying areas of high ecological value that must be avoided, and areas of low ecological value that we can improve upon. I am proud to say that with the help of Biodiverse Consulting, we are leading the way in sustainable house building, and protecting the environment for future generations.”

Vicki Mordue is the founder and director of Biodiverse Consulting. A highly experienced environmental consultant, she is passionate about enhancing places for people and nature. Speaking on her team’s recent client wins, she said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Suez and Barratt Homes, both of whom are dedicated to adding genuine value to nature.

“For Suez, our collaboration represents an opportunity to transform spaces that have a low value for nature, shaping them into flourishing habitats that support an abundance of wildlife and are enjoyed by local communities. Its commitment to making a positive impact on biodiversity and supporting nature’s recovery is a powerful message for sustainable change.

“In partnering with Barratt Homes, we are demonstrating that business and biodiversity truly can go hand in hand; whilst creating new homes for families across the region, Barratt’s environmentally sensitive approach places BNG at the heart of their developments, enabling them to add value to natural ecosystems on every site.”