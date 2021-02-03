A technology innovation created in the North East is set for the US market since passing an important compliance standard.

VIDA, a revolutionary data collection technology created for laboratories by Durham based equipment manufacturer, Martel Instruments has passed the necessary legal compliance standard to enable the product to be trialled and sold in the US.

Having successfully trialled VIDA in laboratories throughout the UK, including Teesside University which reported 100% accuracy on all data collected, this regulation is a big milestone for the company. This takes the VIDA product to an international level, extending its possibilities to impact data collection in labs outside of the UK.

VIDA is an automatic and electronic technology that has been created in collaboration with lab managers worldwide to help eliminate the risks that can be associated with manual data collection methods in labs, whilst also improving workflow and productivity. Created in-house by Martel Instrument’s dedicated manufacturing team, VIDA is a product for an international market, now with the necessary compliance standard needed for use.

The regulation, Title 21CFR Part 11 is critical for any manufacturer approaching the US market who builds and supports systems that are used by companies in the life-science sector. Established by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), this regulation defines the criteria under which Electronic Records and Electronic Signatures are considered trustworthy, reliable, and equivalent to paper records.

Joanne Hockaday, project manager for VIDA at Martel Instruments, said: “Since the launch of VIDA, we have been aiming to approach the US market as we knew we had created something with international potential. We have become absorbed in the laboratory market in the UK and realised the need for a product with VIDA’s data transfer capabilities, and what this means for improving data transfer within labs worldwide.

“Achieving this standard opens VIDA up to help more lab managers, teams and technicians, and for that we couldn’t be more thrilled. The feedback we’ve received so far from trials in the UK secures our vision that VIDA really is a product with massive potential. We need more people to trial VIDA and experience first-hand this truly unique product.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic period, Martel Instruments is utilising its online resources to virtually demonstrate the capabilities of VIDA with international labs. As well as attending overseas events virtually, Martel Instruments has also created a new VIDA website to accommodate international enquiries, an animation that highlights all of the benefits of the data collection technology, and are in the process of building a virtual reality experience so that VIDA can be demonstrated with lab managers, live online. This means that despite the travel and meeting restrictions of 2020, VIDA is still able to be experienced and is available for trial.

VIDA is available for trial in labs in the UK and US to tackle the day-to-day-challenges for lab teams during data recording. Inaccurate data recordings can lead to costly fines for lab teams and most processes currently are paper-based. Martel Instruments arranges the sending, set up and return of its VIDA technology for labs who sign-up for its 30-day trial process.

Electronic and paper-less, VIDA has been designed to eliminate the risks associated with manual data collection methods in labs, including human error. It also helps labs to better meet regulatory and compliance standards due to its accurate and guaranteed data collection and problem-solving features.

VIDA is an innovation by Martel Instruments, a leading equipment manufacturer with 40 years of experience in making bespoke hardware, including thermal printers which formed the basis of the company’s offering. Martel Instruments works closely with its clients to tackle challenges within their industries, also offering ongoing support packages.

To find out more about VIDA or to ask about a trial in your lab – contact the team.