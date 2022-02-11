Marketing firm, Surge Marketing Solutions, has appointed Andrew Flisher as its new Chief Technical Officer (CTO), as part of expansion plans, bringing the company headcount to 18. The CTO role will be pivotal in driving new and long-term growth opportunities for the company, including new areas tied to software development, app development and customer relations management.

The full-service digital agency offers personal and innovative design, development and digital marketing services to clients across a variety of sectors. In the past 6 months, the company has employed 5 new employees to assist with the additional workload that has come with the growth.

The agency’s head office is based at Riverside Park Industrial Estate and has just recently expanded down South, opening an office space in London.

Andy, who will be leading the development side of the business, has 25 years of experience and expertise within the development of internal processes and new services such as software solutions, Apps and CRM. The new CTO, had his first computer programming experience, 38 years ago at the age of 8 on a BBC Model B when he was only 8 years old. His first commercial website launch was in 1998.

Flisher has worked on projects with companies such as Warburtons, Fujifilm, Next PLC and Valaris PLC, one of the largest oil and gas drilling contractors. He also has experience with HTML, Javascript, ASP, PERL, PHP, Python and XML to name a few.

Commenting on his appointment to the role, Flisher said: “I am most looking forward to the wide range of industries I will be able to work with, which will provide a fresh set of technical challenges for me to solve, as well as new software I will be able to develop.”

David Porter, CEO and founder of Surge Marketing Solutions, added: “We are very excited to have Andy join the Surge team. When it comes to Software Development, Andy’s knowledge is second to none and brings a fresh set of valuable skills to the company. As we continue to accelerate our company’s growth plans, we are now able to solve even more issues for our clients through the development of software.”