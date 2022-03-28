A leading mental health charity is providing dedicated support and resources for incoming Ukrainian refugees and anyone hosting refugees in their homes – and is calling for organisations to work together to ensure help is available as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Mental Health Concern, based in Newcastle upon Tyne, is announcing a range of support for refugees fleeing the war. As an organisation with a number of residential properties across the North East, it has pledged to provide any vacant properties to incoming refugees who need a place to stay. The charity will also put systems in place to offer post-traumatic psychological support to anyone who needs it, as well as readying its Employment Advisor services to support eligible refugees to find meaningful employment.

The charity will provide financial and emotional support to any employees who house refugees through the Government’s ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme, and is also calling on the Government, local authorities, and other organisations to work together to create community networks, so support and accommodation can be accessed quickly and easily by those who need it most.

Mental Health Concern’s sister organisation, Insight IAPT, provides NHS-funded talking therapies across England and is calling for other talking therapy providers to work together, to ensure that the right measures are in place to support those affected by the conflict in Ukraine, including translation services, locations for treatment, increased capacity, employment and housing support, and improved access to trauma specialists.

There will be a dedicated pages in Ukrainian on Mental Health Concern’s and Insight IAPT’s websites for refugees and their families who are looking for help. Insight IAPT’s innovative AI online assessment tool will refer users to the right support channel as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Adam Crampsie, Chief Executive of Mental Health Concern, said: “We have all been affected by the devastating pictures coming from Ukraine over the past two weeks, and we are fortunate to be in a position to help those that need it. I am working closely with my own team, and other mental health service providers across the UK, to get measures in place so we can provide relevant and important support to anyone affected by the war.

“We have dedicated housing that can be used by refugees, as well as mental health specialists who can provide support to anyone dealing with trauma. We also recognise that opening your home to a refugee, especially at a time when the cost of living is increasing so rapidly, can have an impact on mental health, so we want to make sure anyone who has done so has access to the right support too.

“We have seen a lot of broad promises by the Government of fiscal support to local authorities and hosts of these refugees, but money needs to be spent wisely. We are keen to work with relevant organisations so we can pool our resources and make sure that systems are set up as quickly as possible for anyone who needs mental health support during this incredibly hard time.”