North East pet owners urged to prepare as fireworks season approaches

As Bonfire Night and New Year’s Eve looming, bringing with them the annual spectacle of fireworks, many North East pet owners are already taking steps to ensure their furry friends remain calm. However, a new survey by Petplan reveals that a significant number of owners across the UK might be underestimating the impact on their pets.

The survey, which polled 1,000 UK dog, cat, and rabbit owners, found that a concerning 24% of pet owners take no steps to help their animals stay calm during fireworks. This figure rises sharply to 35% among cat owners, suggesting a particular blind spot for feline welfare during loud displays.

The reality is that fireworks can be deeply distressing for pets. The research highlights that a staggering 76% of dogs, 75% of cats, and 95% of rabbits are affected by loud noises. Hiding is a common coping mechanism, with 37% of dogs, 51% of cats, and 55% of rabbits seeking shelter during displays.

While nearly a quarter of owners carry on as normal, many others are proactive. For dog owners, 53% walk their pets earlier than usual to avoid loud displays, 31% use calming products, and 15% speak to a vet in advance. Cat owners are also taking precautions, with 34% keeping cats indoors or adjusting roaming times, 25% using calming aids, and 14% ensuring microchip details are up to date. Interestingly, the survey also noted that Millennials (25–34) are more than twice as likely as baby boomers (55+) to use calming products such as diffusers and treats, and Scottish pet owners are the most likely (18%) to play relaxing music or TV to soothe pets.

To provide expert insight, Petplan spoke to small animal vet Catherine Henstridge, also known as Cat the Vet.

“Fireworks are about fun, but during events like Bonfire Night, pet owners understandably want to minimise any disruption and anxiety,” Cat explains.

“By being proactive, pet owners can mitigate the impact of sudden noises and flashing lights. Whether it’s offering a treat that will take a while to eat and keep them distracted, or taking them for an early walk, you can set the tone for a relaxed evening.”

Cat also stresses the importance of an owner’s own behaviour. “And by adopting a calm tone of voice and demeanour, you can send a message that it’s ‘business as usual’.”

She also debunks a common misconception about smaller pets: “Some myths persist – for example, ‘It’s untrue that rabbits aren’t distressed by fireworks, they just hide it very well!’”

For pets that truly struggle, Cat suggests a more long-term approach: “If your pet really struggles, gradual sound desensitisation in the weeks before fireworks season – using videos or specialist programmes – can make a big difference, speak to your vet about how best to go about this.”

Petplan has compiled a list of top tips to help North East pet owners keep their animals calm:

Soundproof your home: Close curtains and draw blinds to soften noise and flashes. Provide distractions: Treats and toys can take your pet’s mind off the unexpected noises outside. Offer reassurance: By simply stroking your pet and being a ‘good cop’ – nothing too strict – you can calm any nerves. Create a safe space: Set up a quiet, cosy space and let your pet retreat there if they choose – but don’t force them into one room. For rabbits, make sure they have plenty of bedding to burrow into. Take them elsewhere: Does a friend or family member live in a quieter location? Consider dropping them off for a sleepover. Stay calm yourself: Animals pick up on human anxiety. Make sure pets are microchipped and details are up to date.

“Even small steps can make a big difference,” adds Cat. “Creating a calm environment, using familiar toys, or adjusting routines can all help.”

With a little preparation, North East pet owners can help ensure that the fireworks season is a little less stressful for their beloved companions.