Teesside Couple Swap One Miller Home for Another

A Teesside couple has swapped their original Miller home for one of the housebuilders brand new showhomes just a few miles away.

Tom Parker, 27, a Quantity Surveyor, and Elle French, 26, a Local Authority Case Worker originally owned a home at the housebuilder’s Beckside Manor development in Ingleby Barwick.

After Elle’s parents bought a home at nearby Pearwood Gardens, in Eaglescliffe, the couple happened to view the showhome when visiting them and fell in love with it, prompting them to put their home on the market immediately even though they had no plans to move prior to that!

“The showhome at Pearwood Gardens was our perfect interior style and also layout so we decided, then and there, that we would put our home up for sale and give it a go,” said Tom. “Luckily we sold our home within weeks and were able to move to our fantastic new home which is just a few doors down from Elle’s parents.”

The couple, who are getting married next year, decided that the showhome would be a good investment and had the bonus of being near Elle’s parents whom they both get on with very well. Being even closer to them has meant they are able to pop round to each other’s homes with ease for a cup of tea, or dinner after work.

The couple were delighted to be able to secure another brand-new Miller home, having been impressed with the customer service and build quality the first-time round. Now, by moving into the showhome, they didn’t need to source additional furniture or do any decorating, simply move in and enjoy their brand-new home.

“This really was the house move of dreams,” said Elle. “Alison, the Development Sales Manager, was a great help to us throughout the process and we loved how straightforward it was.

“Once again, Miller Homes have shown how buying a new home should be done and we would wholeheartedly recommend them, especially their fantastic showhomes!”

Whilst all homes have now been reserved at Pearwood Gardens, Miller Homes Teesside has a number of developments across the region offering a wide range of property types to suit different buyers and budgets.

To view all current developments and seasonal offers visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england/yarm