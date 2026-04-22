Candlelighters cancer charity launches campaign to celebrate 50 Years.

Candlelighters, the leading charity supporting children with cancer across Yorkshire, is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a fundraising campaign. Since its inception in 1976, the charity has been a beacon of hope for thousands of families, and is now calling on the public to take on a “50-themed” challenge, to ensure no family faces childhood cancer alone.

CEO Emily Wragg says: “When Candlelighters was founded 50 years ago, the landscape of childhood cancer was starkly different. Treatments were limited, specialist roles were non-existent, and families often faced the trauma of a diagnosis in isolation. Today, thanks to a half-century of relentless community support, care has been transformed through life-changing research, specialist medical roles, and holistic family support.”

A challenge for every supporter.

The new campaign invites supporters to “Pick Your 50.” Whether it’s climbing 50 hills, performing 50 keepy-uppies in the garden, baking 50 cupcakes, or walking 50 miles, the charity is encouraging participants to get creative. The goal is to turn individual milestones into collective impact.

Emily says: “Reaching our 50th anniversary is a testament to the incredible spirit of the Yorkshire community. Since 1976, we have worked tirelessly to transform the standard of care for children and young people. However, while medical outcomes have improved, the journey remains incredibly difficult for families.

“We are asking everyone to take on their own ’50’ challenge this year. Whether your goal is big or small, serious or silly, every penny raised helps us provide the comfort and specialist care that transforms lives. We’ve come so far in 50 years, but our mission won’t be over until children and young people can face cancer with the full support they deserve.”

The impact of support.

Joining the fundraising is simple. Supporters are encouraged to:

Pick your 50: choose a challenge that suits your lifestyle. Create your page: set up a fundraising profile to collect digital donations. Spread the word: share your progress on social media to inspire others.

Emily encourages everyone to take action: “Take the first step today. To receive your free Fundraising Pack, featuring tips, tricks, and resources to kickstart your 50th-anniversary challenge, enrol now at www.candlelighters.org.uk/ challenge-50 or contact the fundraising team directly.”

Supporters’ stories.

Andrew Ferguson, from Beverley, now 42, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at the age of three.

Andrew says: “I began treatment immediately, undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy. During that time, my parents launched an appeal in my name to support Candlelighters. Thanks to incredible support from our local community, we raised over £6,500. Candlelighters were there for us when we needed it most, providing support, and even a short, funded holiday during an incredibly difficult period.

“Fast forward 39 years, and I’m now 42, healthy, and preparing to take on my third ultramarathon, in support of Candlelighters. I’m preparing for my biggest challenge yet: the GB Ultras Pennine Barrier, which takes on the Yorkshire Three Peaks with an extra 25 miles. I’m doing this to raise £1,000 for Candlelighters by the end of 2026.

“Candlelighters means a huge amount to me. I know first-hand the difference they make to families facing childhood cancer. That’s what drives me through the toughest moments in training and racing. I’ve fully embraced the challenge (including pink running shoes and poles), and with several events still ahead this year, I’m aiming to finish with an 80-mile ultramarathon as a final push.

“I’m not the fastest, and I’ve never been the sportiest. But if I can do this, anyone can.

Please support Candlelighters and help make a difference.”

Stacy Procter, from Leeds, is a volunteer and fundraiser for Candlelighters. As part of their anniversary celebrations, she recently held a Candlelighters fundraising party.

Stacy says, “The event was packed full of fun, laughter and community spirit. My aim was to raise awareness and vital funds to celebrate the amazing 50 years of support Candlelighters have offered to children and families affected by childhood cancer.

“Our community event included fundraising stalls and games, including a Brush Your Mush game, Chocolate Tombola, and ‘The Big Raffle’ which had 60 fantastic prizes to be won”

She adds: “I am super grateful as the majority of the stalls were made from donations received from local businesses, friends, family and people within the community. I am also very grateful to my ‘Pink Army’ of volunteers who made this event possible. The afternoon was a tremendous success, raising a grand total of £1,740.94 in two hours!”

Following this event, Stacy and her team recently raised £420 from a Candlelighters 50th Birthday Celebration Easter Raffle.

Stacy says: “I will also be running the Leeds Marathon in May and the Great North Run in September, to raise further awareness and funds to show my continued support to Candlelighters and the fabulous work they do.”

Learn more about how you can support Candlelighters in their 50th Year: https://www.candlelighters. org.uk/challenge-50