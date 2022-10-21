Friends of a talented North East photographer who passed away at the start of the year have teamed up to continue his charity fundraising legacy. David Fletcher, from Washington, died in January after a long fight against prostate cancer. During his battle with the disease, David had produced a calendar that featured his photography, sales of which raised money for cancer charities. Now his best friend and fellow photographer David Brennan has produced a 2023 calendar that showcases more of the images that David Fletcher captured over the years.

The first David Fletcher Photography Calendar raised hundreds of pounds for cancer charities and David Brennan was keen to build on that momentum and share more of his friend’s library of striking photographs. With the permission of David’s widow, Elaine, Mr Brennan picked out 12 images from Mr Fletcher’s archive, and used them to design and print a wall calendar. Carefully chosen to reflect Mr Fletcher’s favourite subjects and best work, the photographs include wildlife and landscapes in the North East and from his trips to other areas. Thanks to sponsorship from Mr Brennan’s business Signature Times Photography and Right Lines Communications, a firm owned by another of Mr Fletcher’s friends, more money from sales of the 2023 calendars can be donated to two charities that have been nominated by Elaine Fletcher – Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care and Prostate Cancer UK.

David Brennan comments: “David Fletcher was not just my best friend, he was my photography partner on countless occasions, from the earliest of starts to capture a dramatic sunrise, to hours of keeping still and quiet, waiting for the elusive perfect picture postcard moment of a woodpecker, squirrel or other wildlife. David may be gone, but his amazing images remain and with Elaine’s backing, I really wanted to share some of those with more people, and raise money for two great charities in the process.”

The David Fletcher Photography Calendar 2023 retails at £12.99 and can be purchased online at https://davidbrennan.shootproof.com/gallery/19110645/home, or by contacting David Brennan on dbphotos20@gmail.com.