Leading property and development consultants youngsRPS has appointed a new managing director to take the reins of the business as it enters its next phase of growth; beginning with four associate promotions within the rural team.

Graeme Bruce, who joined the business in 1987, will now lead the consultancy firm, primarily focusing on driving growth across the region.

Graeme became an equity partner of youngsRPS in 2000 and was instrumental to the opening of its well-established Alnwick office three years later. He has vast experience in the planning, property and development sector, managing land development proposals, negotiations for telecommunications installations, wind farms and other renewable energy projects. He also has experience in farming and rural professional matters, estate management, residential property and commercial tenancy negotiations too.

Graeme Bruce, managing director at youngsRPS, said: “2020 will go down in history as one of the most eventful, challenging years a business has ever experienced.

“Faced with such unexpected and, at times, surreal situations, youngsRPS has remained focused on meeting the needs of our clients by keeping them updated on the frenzy of new and updated legislation related to property, planning, development and more.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we have pushed on with our growth strategy and we’re hoping to expand our senior leadership team with those who have the passion, capability and aspiration to build on our success, expanding our presence and services across the North East.”

Alongside Graeme’s appointment, youngsRPS has also announced several key promotions within its 51-strong team, promoting farm consultant Mike Halliday as well as rural chartered surveyors Helen Proud, Matthew Wallace and Joanne Metcalfe to associates.

Graeme added: “Despite the pandemic induced difficulties, it’s imperative that we are able to provide continued, consistent clarity, advice and specialised support to our clients and their specific business needs.

“It’s also vital that we stick to our values as a business and appreciate our talented, hardworking team. At youngsRPS, we continually want to reward our staff for their achievements, and all of our new associates thoroughly deserve their promotions due to their hard work and significant commitment to clients and the company – particularly over the past year where they’ve considerably adapted their working methods to carry on in extraordinary circumstances.”

