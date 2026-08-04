SUNDERLAND CARE HOME PRAISED FOR ENHANCING RESIDENTS’ QUALITY OF LIFE…

A SUNDERLAND care home – which prides itself on its activities programme – has been hailed as “a fantastic example” by a leading industry body.

Bede House, at Ryhope, was visited by NAPA – the national UK charity tasked with supporting care providers to promote meaningful engagement, wellbeing and quality of life for people receiving care and support – earlier this week (Monday 20 July).

And the CEO praised the 66-bedroom home for its “creative, person-centred activities” and “warm, inclusive atmosphere.”

Bede House – rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission – offers a wide programme of arts, crafts, therapies and activities to its residents, tailored to their varying interests and abilities.

“This includes bingo and other sensory and motor skills activities such as chair exercises, badminton (chair and standing) and music therapy,” said manager Karen Suleiman.

“We look at reminiscing games, triggering memories from past times to create meaningful conversations and keep the residents’ minds active, too.”

The home organises regular visits to places of interest and supports the local community, attending high tea once a month at a nearby community centre, creating social inclusion and raising awareness of dementia.

It also ensures its indoor spaces and gardens are creatively arranged, with a recreated beach scene currently taking pride of place on the outdoor terrace.

“Bede House is a fantastic example of how creative, person-centred activities can enrich daily life and bring people together,” said Hilary Woodhead, CEO, NAPA.

“It was wonderful to see such an imaginative approach to activity provision, with every detail thoughtfully designed to create a meaningful experience for residents.

“From the beach-inspired setting, water feature, sand and seashells to the beautiful North East mural in the garden, the environment encouraged reminiscence, conversation and sensory engagement.

“It was lovely to see residents, families and staff enjoying the theme together in such a warm and inclusive atmosphere.”

Prestwick Care, which operates 19 care homes in the North East, is part of Malhotra Group Plc.

For more information visit https://www.prestwickcare.co.uk