Northumbrian Water is reaching out to schools, colleges and universities across the region and inviting them to take part in the biggest Innovation Festival in the world.

Young people aged between eight and their early 20s, are being given the opportunity to join scientists, engineers and innovators from across the globe and be part of the North East water company’s Innovation Festival 2020.

The Festival, which is being held at Gosforth Racecourse, Newcastle, between July 6 – 10 this year, is a five-day-event that brings a range of people together from different careers, backgrounds and professions to join forces on coming up with ideas to solve some of the world’s biggest problems and challenges.

Tackling climate change, harnessing Artificial Intelligence and delving deeper into underground mapping are just some of the hot topics that will be covered at the 2020 festival, and organisers are wanting young people in the North East to come and get involved.

Interactive workshops and exhibitions focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths (STEAM) will be held for primary school pupils, while activities for secondary school pupils will be focused on helping to build important personal skills.

Sixth formers, college and university students, will have the chance to add to their CVs by getting directly involved in the design sprints and joining festival-goers to help solve real-world problems, or by volunteering as part of the Festival Team in a variety of different roles.

It’s all part of Northumbrian Water’s NWG Academy, which aims to inspire and develop people with talent, and helps to retain knowledge in the business.

Northumbrian Water’s Academy Manager, Sophie Carvin, said: “Our Innovation Festival is something that we’re really proud of and we’re excited to be able to share it with so many young people of all different ages and backgrounds from across the North East.

“Last year we had more than 1,300 young people at our Innovation Festival and this year we’re expecting it to be even bigger.

“It’s such a unique opportunity, offering older students work experience at a global, ground-breaking event, while helping younger students see that they’ve already got foundation skills that they’ll keep building on and use in their career.

“We hope we can spark an enthusiasm for STEAM and the career opportunities that can open up. We’re also hoping that schools working with young people with special educational needs will be interested in joining us to tailor the activities to their needs.

“Spaces are limited so if schools and older students are interested in being part of the event, I’d urge them to register their interest quickly using our Innovation Festival website.”

Schools can join for a morning or an afternoon but places will need to be booked in advance and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. People can register their interest now by signing up at innovationfestival.org/steamplus.