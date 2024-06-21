North East STEM Foundation and Yarm School unite to inspire the next generation of innovators

Children engaging in STEM activities during Primary STEM Days organised by the North East STEM Foundation (NESF) and Yarm Preparatory School.

Radiation detection, climate change and net zero were among the subjects of many immersive activities enjoyed by more than 500 North East pupils as part of two Primary STEM Days organised by the North East STEM Foundation (NESF) and Yarm Preparatory School.

The events, held at Yarm, enabled pupils from 10 schools across the region to delve into the fascinating world of STEM, including welding, radio transmission, slime challenges and circuit boards.

The NESF, committed to removing financial barriers to STEM education, funded the travel costs for all participating schools. Leveraging its extensive network of STEM-related companies, it was able to bring together industry leaders such as Sir Robert McAlpine, Tekmar, Hitachi, Filtronic, Tracerco, Waterman Aspen, Tridonic, REC Foundation, CPI, Jacobs, AESC, and Esh Group, alongside subject specialists from Yarm Prep School and visiting expert Andrew Stogdale.

Its mission is to ensure every young person, regardless of background, can access high-quality STEM education in a modern environment supported by employers. It seeks to future-proof both local industries and the economy by producing highly skilled and innovative workers. This is achieved through outreach programmes and creating high-quality STEM-focused learning environments at key educational stages.

Michelle Henderson, Director of Foundation Development, said: “The Primary STEM Day aligns with our ongoing mission to promote STEM education and ensure that every child can explore and excel in these critical fields.

“By collaborating with Yarm School and our industry partners, we are not only sparking curiosity and innovation in these students but also future proofing our local industries and economy.”

Bill Sawyer, Head of Yarm Prep School, said: “We are thrilled to work with NESF to inspire the next generation of innovators. Our joint event supports our commitment to providing a well-rounded, high-quality education that prepares pupils across the North East for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

“We are delighted with the continued success of our Primary partnership program which has engaged 39 schools in 13 projects over the 2023-24 academic year, involving over 3500 pupils in more than 7500 hours of activities.”