clixifix, one of the UK’s fastest growing ConTech and PropTech firms has appointed Mark Stephenson as Chief Technology Officer.

The Software as a Service business provides housing developers and their customers with a straightforward, cloud-based platform which tracks the progress of repairs and helps speed up the reporting process, ultimately leading to significantly lower costs and increased customer satisfaction. Mark’s appointment is part of an expansion programme for the business which now brings the headcount at clixifix to 24.

Mark brings a wealth of experience to the newly created role having worked as a CTO for other successful web organisations including SaveTheHighStreet.org and Durham-based Intelligence Fusion. Mark, who started his career as a New Media Manager at Darlington Football Club, also worked for central government and set up his own events analytics company that was acquired only nine months later. He also worked as a consultant for clients including HSBC, Barclays, Allied Irish Banks and Sports Direct.

The tech expert, who lives near Spennymoor, says he’s delighted to be joining the clixifix team: “I’ve worked with many start-ups where the main problem has been proving product market fit, but at clixifix it is evident this has existed for a while. This job provides me with an opportunity to work in a business in ‘scale-up’ mode, which presents a different set of technical challenges that I’m looking forward to tackling.

“The senior team, headed by James Farrell, all share a vision of how a business should operate and it’s a vision that I very much buy into. My main objectives are to support the growth of the business by managing the balance of needing to refactor to support scale-up and ensuring robust measures are put in place, so we are continually developing value for our customers by introducing new features and constantly improving existing ones. I’ll also be working to make the technology platform attractive to enterprise level businesses to further expand clixifix”

James Farrell, CEO and co-founder of clixifix, says: “Mark’s appointment is a significant coup for the business. He is well respected in the tech industry, brings unrivalled experience and is already bursting with exciting ideas of ways in which to move clixifix forward.”

clixifix head office is based at the Evolve Business Centre in Houghton-le-Spring while the company also has staff spread throughout the UK, servicing customers from Brighton to Inverness and everywhere in between, as well as in Europe. The company currently has 80,000 service users accessing the clixifix platform every day.