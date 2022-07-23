clixifix®, one of North East’s most dynamic ConTech and PropTech businesses, is delighted to announce that they have achieved a 66% growth in subscription revenues over the last year.

Based in Houghton-le-Spring, the award-winning defect and repair resolution software company continues to grow rapidly. It now boasts 100,000+ users on the platform, helping to efficiently manage customer care on almost a quarter of a million properties.

1.3 million defects have been resolved using the innovative software which is now helping 18,000 trade subcontractor companies improve the service delivered to both residents and developers alike.

Despite the Covid pandemic and the economic uncertainty that it brought, the clixifix® success story of uninterrupted growth has continued, testament to the unique value of its product. The company remains committed to its ambition for further technical innovation and continued growth. After a 50% increase in headcount over the last 12 months across all departments and with increasing numbers of the country’s largest developers turning to the Company, it seems the success story is set to continue.

James Farrell, CEO and co-founder of clixifix®, said: “We are delighted with the success and growth of clixifix®. I am extremely proud of the team for recording such great numbers and being able to achieve 66% growth in revenues is no small feat.

“Being able to grow at this rate is hugely encouraging. However, to continue to expand whilst maintaining our five-star satisfaction rating for our customer support is the ultimate challenge. Our team has been working tirelessly to deliver great customer service and innovation while accommodating the continued expansion of the company,” James continued.

clixifix® is looking forward to further success throughout the rest of 2022 and into 2023. They continue to see an increase in the number of companies joining the platform and while customer care remains a key issue for the housing and construction industries, they don’t expect the growth of clixifix® to slow down any time soon.

Who is Clixifix?

clixifix® provides defect and repair resolution software that will deliver lower costs and higher customer satisfaction. Their software is being used by housebuilders, principal contractors, subcontractors and housing associations. Simple to integrate, clixifix® instantly creates tickets, delegates jobs, and collaborates with stakeholders. clixifix® launching an innovative Technicians App to help improve efficiency within their defect management platform.

The clixifix® app will revolutionise the last mile customer engagement, geo location mapping and messaging technology, real-time tracking of the service technician, accurate ETAs, and two-way communication. In a revolutionary move in the sector the clixifix® app will deliver the same user experience that consumers enjoy with household brands such as Amazon, Uber, DPD and Just Eat.