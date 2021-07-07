Newcastle-based tech firm, iamproperty’s continued growth will see over 70 new jobs created before the end of October, following over 60 jobs already being filled so far this year.

The proptech leader offers end-to-end services to Estate Agents including pioneering the Modern Method of Auction, conveyancing and compliance. The company is recruiting talent from across the region for roles based at its Gosforth head office in Newcastle.

The accelerated need for job creation follows the launch of its latest tech innovation ‘movebutler’ designed to modernise the moving process for Private Treaty sales.

The first of its kind platform has been developed to improve the moving experience for everyone involved in transactions, eliminating common frustrations such as delays, poor communication and duplication of paperwork.

movebutler is gaining real traction among Estate Agents and is at the heart of iamproperty’s ambitious growth plans to be working with over 5,000 Estate Agency branches by the end of the year. To support this growth across the market the company is bolstering its 220-strong team with roles available throughout the business, including some brand-new positions.

Roles being recruited include a range specialising in auction such as Relationship Managers, Associate Auction Specialists, Sales Progressors, Compliance Advisors and a number of Business Support Administrator roles.

Other opportunities within the wider business include an L&D Advisor, Software Support Specialist, Data Analyst, Trainee Solicitors, Conveyancing Fee Earners and Conveyancing Assistants. All roles with iamproperty benefit from its commitment to hybrid working. Employees are able to enjoy the wellbeing benefits that come with a flexible working environment, whilst still offering the very best service to our Partner Agents and their clients.

Ben Ridgway, iamproperty’s Group Managing Director, said: “We’re a fast-paced entrepreneurial scale-up, so taking all our people with us on the journey is vital. We want them to enjoy the ride. Our culture is always front and centre and we want people to have long lasting careers with us, with plenty of opportunities to develop their skills via training, the freedom to try new things and have fun.”

Training is a huge part iamproperty’s commitment to growing talent and nurturing potential. Its popular Associate Auction Specialist Training Programme is now open for applications for the next intake on the 23rd August due to growing demand in the sector. The training programme gives recruits the skills and experience they need to become experts in this field and successful Associate Auction Specialists can experience earnings in the region of £45,000.

Ben continued: “Anyone joining us now is coming onboard at an exciting time. The launch of movebutler was a huge milestone and we couldn’t be happier with how it has been received in the industry, creating a more efficient, profitable and modern way to transact. Our auction services are also going from strength to strength, and recent tie ups with Rightmove and Zoopla show that we are right at the centre of the growth of this market with lots of innovations to come.

“We’re keen to recruit the best talent and are looking for people who are passionate about customer service. As a tech enabled services business our people are critical to our success, so making sure we recruit brilliant people in all our support roles is really important to us. We want to hear from people here in the North East as well as from across the UK if they think they can bring something special to the team.”

More information on the roles available can be found on the iamproperty careers site www.iamproperty.com/about/careers/.