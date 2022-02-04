A higher education centre in the North East has secured multi-million funding to invest in its STEM capabilities.

Newcastle College University Centre, part of national college group NCG, has been awarded £2million of funding from the Office for Students to invest into leading edge teaching facilities.

The funding will help supply facilities to STEM subjects of strategic importance including Energy, Engineering, Digital Technologies, and Aviation, enhancing employability and meeting local and regional skills needs.

Newcastle College University Centre is at the heart of meeting the skills needs of the region in the immediate term, while nurturing growth and innovation in STEM curriculum for future generations.

Establishing the Digital (R)Evolution Centre will support regional growth through partnership and collaboration with the region’s digital community of businesses and entrepreneurs. Access to leading standard XR and VR equipment at the centre will prepare students to become digitally enabled and work towards Net Zero goals, ready to meet the skills and industry needs of the region and beyond.

Jon Ridley, Deputy Principal (Higher Education) at NCG, commented: “This investment in exceptional education demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the economic and social prosperity of the communities we serve in line with NCG’s Strategy to 2030. We are committed to providing students with life-changing opportunities in higher technical education, providing access to train and study in great facilities, that are sector leading.

“Newcastle College University Centre graduates are the workforce of the future, with the confidence and capability to thrive in whichever career they choose. A skilled, capable, confident pipeline of talent is good news for the region and its economy.”

“In essence, we aim for this funding to help build a sustainable and positive future for the talented people of the North East to leave education with the skills and knowledge to play a vital role in developing the North East economy.”

