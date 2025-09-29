North East Values Go Global as Parkers Chauffeurs Partners with Pneuma Group

Parkers Chauffeurs, the North East-born executive transport business based near Newcastle International Airport, has officially been acquired by Teesside-based Pneuma Group, forming the foundation of the group’s newly launched Pneuma Automotive division.

The move marks a major step forward for Parkers, which has grown from its roots in the North East into a premium chauffeur brand with a growing presence across the UK and USA. Founded by Laurence Beck, originally from Consett and now living in Florida, Parkers Chauffeurs has been part of his entrepreneurial journey since 2019. Before entering the transport industry, Laurence built a successful career in international sales until a simple favour for his father – covering his taxi clients while he recovered from surgery – opened the door to an entirely new career.

That small beginning grew quickly. With ingenuity, grit, and a habit of “saying yes and working it out later,” Laurence built a thriving school transport and chauffeur business leading to the acquisition of Parkers Executive Chauffeurs in 2019 an established business in need of fresh ideas and a new direction.

Now Parkers Chauffeurs is known for its fleet of luxury vehicles, premium service and high-profile clientele including business leaders, celebrities, and international visitors.

They operate with 14 permanent staff, supported by an extensive network of trusted drivers and have a unique, scalable model that means the business can supply dozens – even hundreds – of vehicles on demand for major events and clients, making it one of the most adaptable and reliable names in the industry.

“I may live in Florida now, but my heart is still firmly in the North East,” said Laurence, who will take on the role of Divisional Director within Pneuma Group.

“Parkers have always been about more than just getting people from A to B – it’s about creating a seamless, reassuring, first-class experience that reflects the warmth, hospitality, and high standards of our region. With Pneuma Group’s backing, we now have the platform to take those values and showcase them globally.”

For Pneuma Group, the acquisition represents the launch of Pneuma Automotive, the organisation’s fourth divisional pillar alongside Property, Hospitality, and Games.

The Group sees the move as a natural extension of its commitment to service-led businesses with growth potential.

Steve Brooke, CEO of Middlesbrough based Pneuma Group, said:

“Parkers Chauffeurs is a perfect fit for Pneuma. Laurence and his team have built a business that combines precision, trust, and service excellence – values that run through everything we do. This acquisition allows us to not only strengthen our service offering for clients in the UK but also expand our footprint into Europe and the USA. It’s a proud moment for us to create Pneuma Automotive and continue investing in businesses that showcase the very best of the North East on a global stage.”

For Parkers’ clients, nothing changes in its day-to-day running. The same team, vehicles, and standards remain. What does change is the scale of ambition – with Pneuma Group’s backing, the company will accelerate its UK expansion, extend its premium chauffeur services into Europe and the USA, and deepen its reputation as one of the country’s leading executive transport providers.

Laurence added:

“At the end of the day, everything comes down to customer service. Whether you’re a CEO, a Diplomat, a touring artist, or a family heading to an event, we want you to feel like the most important person in the world. That’s what Parkers is built on – making life easier for our clients, taking the stress away, and giving them complete confidence in every service. More than a Chauffeur service, we are the concierge behind the wheel! Whether that be in Newcastle, London, Orlando or anywhere else in the world!”

Ends

Photograph: Steve Brooke with Laurence Beck at Pneuma Group on Teeeside. (The Bigger Picture Agency)