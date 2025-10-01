Hartlepool’s Orangebox Training Solutions proud to break through 1300 learners barrier

Hartlepool-based Orangebox Training Solutions is celebrating a record-breaking academic year, having guided more than 1,300 learners into employment through its vocational training programmes.

The achievement marks a significant milestone for the company, founded nine years ago, which has been consistently placing people into jobs since its first partnership with the Adult Skills Fund in 2018 under the leadership of CEO Simon Corbett.

Orangebox’s success is rooted in its employer-led model, which prioritises securing job opportunities before a course even begins.

The business works directly with employers who guarantee an interview to every learner who completes a programme, ensuring the curriculum is precisely matched to industry needs.

This model has proven so effective that Orangebox has expanded its reach, winning contracts with the Tees Valley Combined Authority, North-East Combined Authority and, most recently, the East Midlands County Combined Authority, among others.

“As of August 1, 2025, and the number is still climbing, Orangebox has upskilled and guided 1,300 learners into employment via a guaranteed interview during the last year,” said Operations Manager Ross Leighton.

“We are so proud of the numbers that are heading into work after studying through us year-on-year. The opportunities for unemployed people are low, so for us to create a model that helps people enter employment and have access to upskilling opportunities is satisfying for the whole team here at Orangebox.”

The company’s commitment to its learners extends beyond the classroom with a new dedicated aftercare team based at Tranquility House, Hartlepool Marina.

This approach provides personalised support, from updating CVs and applications to offering guidance right up to the interview date.

“We now have a dedicated team that is solely focused on aftercare,” said Nicola Hubble, Director of Operations.

“We talk about a learner’s journey, and we can go on that journey from start to finish. There is no generic digital contact, it’s a personable approach where learners know their agent, and that makes a huge difference because they know how much we care.”

The impact of this approach is evident in the stories of the learners themselves.

Brian Walker, who secured a role as an offshore worker, praised the quality of his training. He said: “The course I completed with Orangebox was by far the best I’ve done.

“The staff were so insightful, and I was always treated with respect. It’s designed well for people of all ages and backgrounds, and I believe that’s why it works so well.”

Connor Ibbotson, now a recycle operative, reflected on the personal growth he experienced.

He said: “Orangebox helped me gain the qualification I needed and helped me build on my teamwork and people skills. The course was so enjoyable and reminded me of how capable I can be.”

And Lewis Green, who studied transport and logistics and is now a warehouse operative, said: “I actually felt excited to be learning again. Now I understand what’s expected in the industry, and I feel ready to go for it.”

As well as the learning experience and personal development, Orangebox funds all necessary site cards and passes, ensuring learners are job-ready from day one.

The company works with employers in various sectors, including construction, manufacturing, security, customer service and more.

*Check out orangeboxtraining.com for more information.