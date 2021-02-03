With home-schooling set to continue until at least 8th March, National Grid’s North Sea Link project has released an exciting range of educational materials for pupils to access at home.

North Sea Link is a subsea power cable, also known as an electricity interconnector, that stretches 450 miles from Blyth in Northumberland to Kvilldal in Norway.

Due to become operational at the end of this year, it will be the longest subsea interconnector of its kind in the world. It will enable the exchange of clean energy between Britain and Norway and provide enough electricity to power almost a million and a half homes.

The educational materials, including a detailed presentation and downloadable worksheets, are designed for KS2 and KS3 pupils and are available online now.

The resources were previously used at the project’s educational centre in Blyth which opened its doors to pupils in 2019 and received fantastic feedback from local teachers and pupils.

Lockdown rules have meant it has been closed since March, but this hasn’t stopped the team wanting to reach out to pupils virtually.

Project Communications Manager, Sally Barson, said: “We loved welcoming youngsters to our Energy Education Centre to learn about the project and enjoy some of the fantastic games and virtual reality experiences.

“Unfortunately, the restrictions imposed by Coronavirus have meant we have been unable to welcome pupils back to the Centre, so we had the brilliant idea of taking the Centre to them by sharing our resources and presentations online.

“We are passionate about encouraging children to take an interest in STEM subjects and hope that sharing these resources will support this and also make home-schooling a bit more enjoyable for pupils, teachers and parents.”

To download the NSL Educational Centre resources click here