North Star has been rated even more highly by its customers after rising to the challenges presented by the pandemic.

The award-winning North-East housing association achieved an overall score of 83.6 out of a 100 from the Institute of Customer Service (ICS) compared to the sector average of 78.4.

North Star was benchmarked against the UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) and was particularly highly rated for customer experience, ethos, emotional connection, and ethics.

It is an even more impressive result than the last time North Star took part in the survey when its rating was 82.9. That was the first time the association had completed the independent survey of customers after becoming members of the Institute in autumn, 2019.

The ICS is the UK’s independent professional customer service body, so the survey gives North Star a trusted assessment of customer satisfaction that can be compared to other high-performing customer-focused businesses throughout the UK.

Adam Clark, North Star’s Executive Director of Customers, said: “We are delighted with these latest results, which reinforce the value we place on the relationships with our customers.

“Our previous rating had been very positive, and to have been able to build on that impressive start is extremely satisfying, especially in view of the huge challenges we faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“That is testament to the hard work, skill, and experience of our staff, but we will not rest on our laurels because the cost-of-living crisis is presenting a new range of challenges in the communities we serve.

“North Star is an organisation firmly committed to continuous improvement, and this latest customer feedback will be invaluable in helping us to continue to improve the services we deliver.”