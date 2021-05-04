Lavingham Planning Consultants Ltd is delighted to have reached its fifth anniversary this month.

The Northallerton based planning consultancy was set up by Andrew Cunningham in May 2016 after having completed ten years in the Development Management and Planning Policy team at Hambleton District Council.

Since setting up Andrew has applied his specialist knowledge to a wide range of clients regionally and nationally. He has worked consistently with over 10 Local Authority planning departments and has over 170 successful applications approved over this time.

Andrew’s expertise on rural and urban planning as well as heritage development experience has enabled him to provide up to date and relevant policy advice to help develop and add value to client’s properties.

Even during recent lockdowns, Andrew has been regularly supporting clients via zoom, and has found many clients have remained positive throughout the last year to work towards their development goals.

Andrew, a chartered member of the Royal Town Planning Institute said.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed the last five years in business, working with some really lovely clients to help make their planning dreams come true. There are planning law changes on the horizon so we are confident our knowledge and experience will be of great use as additional planning opportunities and challenges appear.

Here’s to the next five years and thanks to all of our clients who have worked with us. We can’t wait to see what future diverse range of applications come our way!”

For further details on Lavingham Planning Consultants Ltd and the services Andrew provides, please go to www.lavingham.com or call 01609 617618 or 07432 789481.

