Engineers RWO has won an undisclosed contract to support a multi-million pound infrastructure investment by motorways and major roads operator, Highways England.

The Leeds-based specialist is providing comprehensive civil and structural engineering services for a number of new Highways England depots, each comprising of a 3.5T storage capacity salt-barn together with a separate vehicle maintenance workshop and associated office and welfare facilities.

Strategic sites across the country have been selected for each of the new depots to help improve road maintenance and gritting operations over the next five years.

Detailed design work on the first of four depots, each worth approximately £2.5m, is currently being finalised by RWO, with onsite construction work for the Hull depot currently on target to start in the second quarter of 2021.

The new work sees RWO providing civil and structural design as part of Kier Group’s project delivery team, working alongside award-winning architects, The Harris Partnership, and national building services consultants FHP. The overall project is being managed on behalf of Highways England by property consultants, Carter Jonas.

Currently employing 19 people, this is the latest contract success for RWO, which hasseen revenues exceed forecasted turnover of £1.75m in the past 12 months, with a raft of new work secured in the last three months.

Jamie Corbett, director of structures at RWO’s Leeds office, said: “This is a prestigious project for us, showcasing our engineering capabilities together with the skills and expertise available in the region, to support both major infrastructure and detailed design work.

“This year we have continued to develop our commercial offering and the Highways England success comes at a time when we expect to see even more growth in 2021 as we continue to secure new contracts across the UK.”

Richard Desmond of Kier Specialist Services, said: “RWO’s technical expertise and drive is impressive. They will be a key partner in ensuring the project is delivered on time and to the highest quality standards as the build timeline rolls out over the next 12 months.”

House builders Barratt Homes and Taylor Wimpey and construction sector leaders such as Caddick Group, Metnor and Vistry, are among the company’s other clients.

Services offered by RWO include all aspects of civil and structural engineering design, from pre-planning work such as flood risk assessments, schematic drainage and highways layouts and conceptual site modelling, to detailed design of all civil engineering infrastructure components, building foundations and superstructures. RWO have a diverse and expanding portfolio of clients working across all industry sectors. The company operates from modern offices in Newcastle upon Tyne, and Leeds, Yorkshire. More at https://rwo.group/