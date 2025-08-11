  • Mon. Aug 11th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Weather

Northern England Weather Forecast – Monday 11th August 2025: Showery Start, Warm Finish

Byadmin

Aug 11, 2025 #August climate North England, #Manchester weather forecast, #Newcastle weather today, #Northern England weather 11 August 2025, #Northumberland weather, #rain in Newcastle, #Tyne and Wear forecast, #UK summer temperatures, #warm weather Manchester, #Yorkshire August weather

🌤 Introduction: A Mixed Bag of Weather Across the North

Monday, 11th August 2025 brings a tale of two halves to Northern England’s weather. The day begins with light showers and cloud in the north-east, while southern and western parts enjoy hazy sunshine and summer warmth.
From Newcastle upon Tyne to Manchester, conditions will vary greatly—making local forecasts essential for planning your day.

sunny photo

🗺 Regional Weather Overview

Today’s weather is shaped by a passing front in the far north and a high-pressure influence in the south-west.
That means:

  • Cooler, damp start in the north-east (Newcastle, Durham, coastal Northumberland)

  • Dry, sunny, and warm in the south-west (Manchester, Liverpool, Cheshire)

🌦 Newcastle upon Tyne & North-East England

Morning (6 AM – 10 AM)

  • Light showers early, especially near the coast.

  • Temperatures rise from 16°C at dawn to 19°C by late morning.

  • Cloud cover dominates with only brief sunny breaks.

Afternoon (11 AM – 4 PM)

  • Rain clears, leaving overcast but dry conditions.

  • Highs reach 23–24°C, feeling mild despite the cloud.

  • Winds light to moderate, no weather hazards expected.

Evening (5 PM – 11 PM)

  • Gradual clearing with intermittent clouds.

  • Temperatures ease to 17°C by late evening.

  • Pleasant for walks or outdoor dining.

☀ Manchester & North-West England

Morning (6 AM – 10 AM)

  • Dry and mild with hazy sunshine from the start.

  • Temperatures climb from 16°C to 20°C by mid-morning.

Afternoon (11 AM – 4 PM)

  • Warmest period of the day, peaking at 25–26°C.

  • Hazy sunshine dominates with excellent visibility.

  • Perfect conditions for outdoor activities and events.

Evening (5 PM – 11 PM)

  • Remains warm well into the evening.

  • 22–24°C at 7 PM, gradually cooling overnight.

  • Comfortable outdoor temperatures for summer socialising.

📊 Side-by-Side Comparison

Time of Day Newcastle Conditions Manchester Conditions
Morning Showers, cloud, 16–19°C Hazy sun, dry, 16–20°C
Afternoon Dry, cloudy, 23–24°C Sunny, warm, 25–26°C
Evening Partly clear, 17–22°C Mostly clear, 22–24°C

🌍 Regional Summary

North-East England (Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham)

  • Morning showers fade to dry, cloudy weather.

  • Highs of 23–24°C—warmer inland than on the coast.

  • Great for afternoon city walks or visits to cultural attractions.

North-West England (Manchester, Liverpool, Cumbria)

  • Dry from dawn with plenty of sunshine.

  • Highs of 26°C make it one of the warmest days this August.

  • Ideal for trips to the Lake District, seaside towns, or summer markets.

Yorkshire & The Humber (Leeds, York, Sheffield)

  • Starts cloudy but quickly warms to 24–25°C.

  • Mostly dry with light winds—comfortable summer day for outdoor plans.

🌬 Winds, UV Index & Pollen Levels

  • Wind: Light across most areas, max 12–14 mph.

  • UV Index: Moderate to high in sunnier western areas—sun cream advised.

  • Pollen Count: Moderate for grass and weed pollen.

🔎 Why the Weather is Split Today

Today’s contrast is driven by a weak frontal system moving across the far north-east. This brings morning showers to Newcastle and surrounding areas, but clears quickly.
Meanwhile, high pressure over western and central England ensures warm, sunny conditions in Manchester and beyond.

📅 Typical August Weather vs Today’s Conditions

Year Avg High (°C) Avg Low (°C) Notes
2023 21 13 Mixed sun & showers
2024 19 12 Cooler than average
2025 26 (Manchester) / 24 (Newcastle) 16–17 Warmer than seasonal norms

Today is above seasonal averages for much of the region, especially in the west.

📌 Tips for Making the Most of 11th August 2025

  • Newcastle & North-East: Best time for outdoor plans is afternoon onwards once showers clear.

  • Manchester & North-West: Start your day early to make the most of the warmth and sunshine.

  • Keep hydrated—warm air combined with light winds can make the afternoon feel hotter.

📝 Final Forecast Summary

  • North-East England: Showery start → dry & mild afternoon → clearer evening. Highs 23–24°C.

  • North-West England: Dry, hazy sunshine all day. Highs 25–26°C.

  • Yorkshire & The Humber: Mostly dry, warming quickly to 24–25°C.

Overall: A pleasant August day with a north-east/south-west divide—cloud and morning showers in the north-east, warm sun in the south-west.

By admin

Related Post

Weather
Northern England Weather Forecast – 8th August 2025: A Bright, Breezy, and Mild Summer Day
Aug 8, 2025 admin
Weather
Northern England Weather Forecast – 7th August 2025: Mild Sunshine Follows a Showery Start
Aug 7, 2025 admin
Weather
UK Weather Forecast for 6th August 2025: Mild, Cloudy and Mostly Dry
Aug 6, 2025 admin

You missed

Entertainment Events
Entertainment Events
Weather
Entertainment Events