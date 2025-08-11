Northern England Weather Forecast – Monday 11th August 2025: Showery Start, Warm Finish

🌤 Introduction: A Mixed Bag of Weather Across the North
Monday, 11th August 2025 brings a tale of two halves to Northern England’s weather. The day begins with light showers and cloud in the north-east, while southern and western parts enjoy hazy sunshine and summer warmth.
From Newcastle upon Tyne to Manchester, conditions will vary greatly—making local forecasts essential for planning your day.
🗺 Regional Weather Overview
Today’s weather is shaped by a passing front in the far north and a high-pressure influence in the south-west.
That means:
-
Cooler, damp start in the north-east (Newcastle, Durham, coastal Northumberland)
-
Dry, sunny, and warm in the south-west (Manchester, Liverpool, Cheshire)
🌦 Newcastle upon Tyne & North-East England
Morning (6 AM – 10 AM)
-
Light showers early, especially near the coast.
-
Temperatures rise from 16°C at dawn to 19°C by late morning.
-
Cloud cover dominates with only brief sunny breaks.
Afternoon (11 AM – 4 PM)
-
Rain clears, leaving overcast but dry conditions.
-
Highs reach 23–24°C, feeling mild despite the cloud.
-
Winds light to moderate, no weather hazards expected.
Evening (5 PM – 11 PM)
-
Gradual clearing with intermittent clouds.
-
Temperatures ease to 17°C by late evening.
-
Pleasant for walks or outdoor dining.
☀ Manchester & North-West England
Morning (6 AM – 10 AM)
-
Dry and mild with hazy sunshine from the start.
-
Temperatures climb from 16°C to 20°C by mid-morning.
Afternoon (11 AM – 4 PM)
-
Warmest period of the day, peaking at 25–26°C.
-
Hazy sunshine dominates with excellent visibility.
-
Perfect conditions for outdoor activities and events.
Evening (5 PM – 11 PM)
-
Remains warm well into the evening.
-
22–24°C at 7 PM, gradually cooling overnight.
-
Comfortable outdoor temperatures for summer socialising.
📊 Side-by-Side Comparison
|Time of Day
|Newcastle Conditions
|Manchester Conditions
|Morning
|Showers, cloud, 16–19°C
|Hazy sun, dry, 16–20°C
|Afternoon
|Dry, cloudy, 23–24°C
|Sunny, warm, 25–26°C
|Evening
|Partly clear, 17–22°C
|Mostly clear, 22–24°C
🌍 Regional Summary
North-East England (Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham)
-
Morning showers fade to dry, cloudy weather.
-
Highs of 23–24°C—warmer inland than on the coast.
-
Great for afternoon city walks or visits to cultural attractions.
North-West England (Manchester, Liverpool, Cumbria)
-
Dry from dawn with plenty of sunshine.
-
Highs of 26°C make it one of the warmest days this August.
-
Ideal for trips to the Lake District, seaside towns, or summer markets.
Yorkshire & The Humber (Leeds, York, Sheffield)
-
Starts cloudy but quickly warms to 24–25°C.
-
Mostly dry with light winds—comfortable summer day for outdoor plans.
🌬 Winds, UV Index & Pollen Levels
-
Wind: Light across most areas, max 12–14 mph.
-
UV Index: Moderate to high in sunnier western areas—sun cream advised.
-
Pollen Count: Moderate for grass and weed pollen.
🔎 Why the Weather is Split Today
Today’s contrast is driven by a weak frontal system moving across the far north-east. This brings morning showers to Newcastle and surrounding areas, but clears quickly.
Meanwhile, high pressure over western and central England ensures warm, sunny conditions in Manchester and beyond.
📅 Typical August Weather vs Today’s Conditions
|Year
|Avg High (°C)
|Avg Low (°C)
|Notes
|2023
|21
|13
|Mixed sun & showers
|2024
|19
|12
|Cooler than average
|2025
|26 (Manchester) / 24 (Newcastle)
|16–17
|Warmer than seasonal norms
Today is above seasonal averages for much of the region, especially in the west.
📌 Tips for Making the Most of 11th August 2025
-
Newcastle & North-East: Best time for outdoor plans is afternoon onwards once showers clear.
-
Manchester & North-West: Start your day early to make the most of the warmth and sunshine.
-
Keep hydrated—warm air combined with light winds can make the afternoon feel hotter.
📝 Final Forecast Summary
-
North-East England: Showery start → dry & mild afternoon → clearer evening. Highs 23–24°C.
-
North-West England: Dry, hazy sunshine all day. Highs 25–26°C.
-
Yorkshire & The Humber: Mostly dry, warming quickly to 24–25°C.
Overall: A pleasant August day with a north-east/south-west divide—cloud and morning showers in the north-east, warm sun in the south-west.