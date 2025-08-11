Northern England Weather Forecast – Monday 11th August 2025: Showery Start, Warm Finish

🌤 Introduction: A Mixed Bag of Weather Across the North

Monday, 11th August 2025 brings a tale of two halves to Northern England’s weather. The day begins with light showers and cloud in the north-east, while southern and western parts enjoy hazy sunshine and summer warmth.

From Newcastle upon Tyne to Manchester, conditions will vary greatly—making local forecasts essential for planning your day.

🗺 Regional Weather Overview

Today’s weather is shaped by a passing front in the far north and a high-pressure influence in the south-west.

That means:

Cooler, damp start in the north-east (Newcastle, Durham, coastal Northumberland)

Dry, sunny, and warm in the south-west (Manchester, Liverpool, Cheshire)

🌦 Newcastle upon Tyne & North-East England

Morning (6 AM – 10 AM)

Light showers early, especially near the coast.

Temperatures rise from 16°C at dawn to 19°C by late morning.

Cloud cover dominates with only brief sunny breaks.

Afternoon (11 AM – 4 PM)

Rain clears, leaving overcast but dry conditions.

Highs reach 23–24°C , feeling mild despite the cloud.

Winds light to moderate, no weather hazards expected.

Evening (5 PM – 11 PM)

Gradual clearing with intermittent clouds.

Temperatures ease to 17°C by late evening.

Pleasant for walks or outdoor dining.

☀ Manchester & North-West England

Morning (6 AM – 10 AM)

Dry and mild with hazy sunshine from the start.

Temperatures climb from 16°C to 20°C by mid-morning.

Afternoon (11 AM – 4 PM)

Warmest period of the day , peaking at 25–26°C .

Hazy sunshine dominates with excellent visibility.

Perfect conditions for outdoor activities and events.

Evening (5 PM – 11 PM)

Remains warm well into the evening.

22–24°C at 7 PM, gradually cooling overnight.

Comfortable outdoor temperatures for summer socialising.

📊 Side-by-Side Comparison

Time of Day Newcastle Conditions Manchester Conditions Morning Showers, cloud, 16–19°C Hazy sun, dry, 16–20°C Afternoon Dry, cloudy, 23–24°C Sunny, warm, 25–26°C Evening Partly clear, 17–22°C Mostly clear, 22–24°C

🌍 Regional Summary

North-East England (Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham)

Morning showers fade to dry, cloudy weather.

Highs of 23–24°C —warmer inland than on the coast.

Great for afternoon city walks or visits to cultural attractions.

North-West England (Manchester, Liverpool, Cumbria)

Dry from dawn with plenty of sunshine .

Highs of 26°C make it one of the warmest days this August.

Ideal for trips to the Lake District, seaside towns, or summer markets.

Yorkshire & The Humber (Leeds, York, Sheffield)

Starts cloudy but quickly warms to 24–25°C .

Mostly dry with light winds—comfortable summer day for outdoor plans.

🌬 Winds, UV Index & Pollen Levels

Wind: Light across most areas, max 12–14 mph.

UV Index: Moderate to high in sunnier western areas—sun cream advised.

Pollen Count: Moderate for grass and weed pollen.

🔎 Why the Weather is Split Today

Today’s contrast is driven by a weak frontal system moving across the far north-east. This brings morning showers to Newcastle and surrounding areas, but clears quickly.

Meanwhile, high pressure over western and central England ensures warm, sunny conditions in Manchester and beyond.

📅 Typical August Weather vs Today’s Conditions

Year Avg High (°C) Avg Low (°C) Notes 2023 21 13 Mixed sun & showers 2024 19 12 Cooler than average 2025 26 (Manchester) / 24 (Newcastle) 16–17 Warmer than seasonal norms

Today is above seasonal averages for much of the region, especially in the west.

📌 Tips for Making the Most of 11th August 2025

Newcastle & North-East: Best time for outdoor plans is afternoon onwards once showers clear.

Manchester & North-West: Start your day early to make the most of the warmth and sunshine.

Keep hydrated—warm air combined with light winds can make the afternoon feel hotter.

📝 Final Forecast Summary

North-East England: Showery start → dry & mild afternoon → clearer evening. Highs 23–24°C.

North-West England: Dry, hazy sunshine all day. Highs 25–26°C.

Yorkshire & The Humber: Mostly dry, warming quickly to 24–25°C.

Overall: A pleasant August day with a north-east/south-west divide—cloud and morning showers in the north-east, warm sun in the south-west.