NORTHERN PRIDE IS “UNITED AS ONE” WITH MORE NAMES ADDED TO THE LINE UP

Northern Pride Festival has just unveiled a number of additional acts that will take to the newly named United As One main stage at this year’s event.

Northern Pride returns to Newcastle over the weekend of 22-23 July and among those appearing on the stage will be X Factor winner Louisa Johnson, DJ Woody Cook – who regularly appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with his mum, Zoe Ball – and transgender pop princess, Freddie Lewis on Saturday with the event ending with the spectacular Ministry of Sound does Pride performance.

Sunday will be headlined by Steps favourite, Lisa Scott-Lee, as well as West End star, Miriam-Teak Lee, who was the original star of the show &Juliet.

Now added to the line-up are British electronic dance music group, Ultrabeat, who had a number of top 40 hits and dance music artiste, Miggy Dela Rosa, who over the years has worked with everyone from Emilie Sande to George Michael and Paloma Faith, he also had a huge summer platinum-selling hit Ferrari with James Hype

Northern Pride will also play host to Drag Syndrome, a drag collective which has appeared worldwide with its troupe of drag performers with Down’s Syndrome. Returning to the stage will be fan favourite, Boulevard’s Danni Dee and the Broadway Dancers and Northern Proud Voices.

Ste Dunn, Director of Northern Pride, is delighted to bring more acts to the line up.

“We’re really pleased that this year’s United As One main stage artists, performers and creatives are all bring something different, and even some new experiences for our attendees,” he said.

“From folk, to dance, drag to pop, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

While there is a small charge for the Festival Arena, the rest of Pride remains free including the Family and Youth Zone, Rainbow Village and Health and Wellbeing area.

A new app which can be downloaded free of charge gives information on all activities as well as live details across the weekend.

For further information on visit www.northern-pride.co.uk

