PSYCHO PATH MAPS OUT EVEN MORE TERROR…

AN AWARD-winning North East scream park has just unveiled this year’s site map – with more terrifying experiences on offer than ever before.

Psycho Path – which recently was named the best scare attraction in the UK – is known for adding new scares every year

But this time round the park – which runs each October at Lintz Hall Farm, Burnopfield – has gone one better – unveiling a map which shows 12 terrifying experiences for 2023.

Psycho Path will see the return of all of the favourites such as Iscream, Psycho City, Corn-ered, Thunder Dome, Isolation and the pirate themed, Cutthroat Island.

New for this year is The Hunt, Crawl Space and the scary Dolls House, as well as the introduction of the Blood Bath Bar and a VIP terrace bar, Rise Above the Wolf which will offer table service and a vantage point to see the stage shows.

Fairground rides and a whole host of street food offerings will also be available, as well as live entertainment every night.

Psycho Path launches on 29 September and runs every Friday and Saturday night until 29 October, as well as on October 30 and 31.

Unveiling the map which shows the full extent of this year’s ambitious event, Christiano Crawford, one of the director and creators of Psycho Path, is thrilled about what this year is going to offer.

“Psycho Path has become something of a phenomenon and it continues to grow year on year,” he said.

“Winning the award as the best scare park in the UK has meant that we need to continue to up the anti and creating three new attractions for this year will definitely do that.

“The sheer size of the site now is unbelievable and it’s starting to look like a small town – a small town straight out of a horror movie!

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone and we’re confident that they’ll think this year’s Psycho Path is the best one yet.”

Tickets are now on sale at www.psycho-path.co.uk

