NRG, part of the Galago Group, is excited to announce the appointment of Kirsty Russell as Head of Talent and Operations.

Kirsty will play a key role in facilitating NRG’s ambitious plans for growth by ensuring the Newcastle headquartered recruitment business continues to attract and develop exceptional talent. Kirsty will also be instrumental in evaluating business procedures to ensure staff have the best processes in place to continue to provide an expert service to clients and candidates.

With nearly a decade within the recruitment industry working with REED and Search, Kirsty brings a wealth of experience as a recruiter and learning & development professional; she also brings with her a strong skill set and an excellent reputation for building high-performing recruitment teams.

James Carss, Managing Director of NRG, commented on the appointment “I am delighted that Kirsty Russell will be joining us as Head of Talent and Operations.

The business is in great shape with a breadth of valued clients throughout the UK and a strong pipeline ahead. Kirsty’s appointment is key to our future growth plans that will see us double our headcount in the next 2 years to enable us to continue to deliver first class innovative recruitment solutions and a world-class candidate experience.”

Kirsty added “I am thrilled to be joining the team at NRG. I have admired them as a prestigious North East brand and a competitor for many years. Their ability to constantly innovate and adapt to changing market conditions means they are experiencing phenomenal growth as they emerge from the pandemic.

My role will see me hire great people who fit our values who we can develop to become great recruiters. This is an opportunity like no other where we will offer personal development of the highest standard, including an industry recognised professional qualification. I am excited to be part of this journey of continued growth.”