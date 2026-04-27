VENUES SHOUT UP! TO STOP SEXUAL HARASSMENT…

A GROUP of Tyneside’s leading pubs and hotels have joined together in a bid to fight the scourge of sexual harassment.

The Grey Street Hotel, The Albatross backpackers’ hostel and The Duke of Northumberland – known as The Clock – in Newcastle city centre, along with Gosforth’s Three Mile and Great North Hotel, have all signed up to a scheme called Shout-Up!

And staff at all venues are now fully trained to look out for – and address – any sign of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Shout Up! – delivered by Rape Crisis Tyneside and Northumberland and funded by Newcastle City Council – educates those working in the nighttime economy about the impact sexual harassment and assault has on people, reputation and staff motivation.

It also provides them with the confidence and skills they need to see it and stop it, to make venues safer for those who work in and visit them.

The campaign itself works through training and creating cultural change, asking venues to take a zero-tolerance stance on sexual harassment, starting with staff training and following through with ongoing commitments through policy and staff inductions.

Staff have now each received certification which is valid for two years and the venues – which are all owned by leading hospitality operator Malhotra Group plc – have created sexual harassment policies.

Operations director Atul Malhotra said he “didn’t need to think twice” about signing up for the scheme.

“All our staff undergo rigorous training throughout their careers with Malhotra Group plc,” he said, “but it never hurts to reinforce that.

“Sexual harassment can be insidious and not always easy to spot, and this initiative has really given us all a greater understanding of how to spot it and, crucially, how to stop it.

“And we hope the knowledge that these venues are signatories to the scheme will reassure our customers and staff alike.

“We would also urge any leisure venue which has not already signed up to Shout-Up! to look into it – and that way we can make everywhere safer, for everyone.”

For more information about Malhotra Group plc contact www.malhotragroup.co.uk.