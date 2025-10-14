Matthew Fretwell (left) and Ethan Elliott of MCR Services who supervised the two 15-year-old students during their work experience

Northumberland-based MCR Services Supports M10 Mentoring Initiative

MCR Services is partnering with North East charity M10 to help equip teenagers with the confidence, skills and guidance they need to thrive in the world of work.

The Cramlington-based company is supporting M10’s Boys’ Network initiative, a ten-month mentoring programme that pairs young men aged 16 and 17 with male professionals for monthly one-to-one online sessions.

In addition to enrolling several of its male employees as mentors, the family-run firm also provided two 15-year-old students from Cramlington Learning Village with hands-on work experience.

Rhys and Kenzie were supervised by Matthew Fretwell, who himself started out as an 18-year-old apprentice and is now MCR’s production manager as well as warehouse manager at Bolam Group sister company Moody Logistics and Storage.

Matthew said: “Both lads settled in really well and grew in confidence. They were enthusiastic, willing to learn, and already showing signs of development, not just in their understanding of the job, but in how they carry themselves. It was encouraging to see them take this opportunity seriously and begin to grasp what the world of work is all about.”

Throughout their placement, the students were introduced to key operational areas across the two companies, helping build awareness of workplace roles, responsibilities and future opportunities.

Rhys, who described his work experience as a gamechanger, said: “It made things fit into place and has helped teach me the logistics, strategies and discipline of working in the real world.”

Kenzie described how he had enjoyed working alongside production team leader Ethan Elliott, adding: “I liked the hands-on stuff. Thank you for the opportunity. ”

While The Boys’ Network is a core part of M10’s work, the South Shields-based charity delivers a wide range of programmes aimed at supporting all young people, regardless of gender or background.

MCR, which provides contract packing, quality inspection, order fulfilment, returns handling and management and rework services, chose to support the initiative in response to growing concerns highlighted in The Lost Boys report, published by the Centre for Social Justice. The national study warns of a crisis facing young men in education, employment, crime, mental health, and family life. M10 contributed to the report, drawing on its front line experience.

Caroline Moody, group managing director, said: “Giving young people a chance to experience the workplace and build a connection with someone who believes in them can be genuinely life changing. There’s a real need right now to invest in the next generation, particularly young men who are at risk of falling behind. By supporting M10 and initiatives like The Boys’ Network, we hope to play a small part in helping them realise their potential and feel confident about their future.”