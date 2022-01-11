A charity based in Northumberland has received a £1,000 Christmas gift thanks to Ecclesiastical Insurance.

The charity was nominated to win a share of £120,000 by members of the public as part of the specialist insurer’s annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

The Duchess’s High School Trust, which supports the education and development of pupils, was the local charity set to benefit from the money following overwhelming public support in the area.

1,763 Northumberland residents nominated a cause close to their hearts, with 62 charitable causes in the area receiving votes. The 120 winning charities across the UK were picked at random from those nominated.

Thanking supporters in Northumberland, Mark Hews, Group CEO at Ecclesiastical, said:

“At Ecclesiastical, charitable giving is at the heart of our business. In fact, we are the fourth largest corporate donor in the UK*. We are able to give away so much because uniquely, as a financial services group, we are owned by a charity. In these challenging times, we are delighted to be giving back to good courses once more with our annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

“Having supported thousands of charities over the past four years of the campaign, we know that £1,000 can make a real difference to the incredible work that charities do. We’re looking forward to seeing how this festive financial boost will change lives for the better and we hope these donations can bring a positive start to 2022.”

The full list of the 120 charity winners is available to view online at www.movementforgood.com/12days