NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY HALL REMODELLED, CREATING AGILE WORKING HUB

A nationally recognised architectural practice has updated a key public building in the North East of England.

Northumberland County Hall, built in the 1980s, has been remodelled to meet the current and future needs of those who visit and use the building.

Working closely with Northumberland County Council’s project team, Space Architects led the design to renovate the front-of-house facilities providing a welcoming public reception, meeting and leadership suite, coroner’s court, restaurant and landscape areas.

Space Architects also provided input into the Council Design team’s refurbishment of the existing workplace to support agile working for up to 1300 employees.

David Wise, Project Director at Space Architects, said: “Northumberland County Council articulated the challenges faced by an ageing, disjointed building.

“Considering the building’s uses, how it functioned, and our client’s aspirations, the new facilities now provide a collaborative and connected work environment to foster agile, flexible working.

“Extensive consultation with the Council’s management, executive and political leadership, allowed us to understand the cultural and operational aspirations.

“Through the use of virtual reality, we engaged with stakeholders to demonstrate spatial concepts, succeeding in communicating the complex demands of the project.”

The use of the existing space was maximised, connecting public functions whilst creating a more welcoming and accessible building.

The Northumberland County Hall reception has now been reopened to the public and hosts the County’s digital archive service, temporary exhibitions, and a restaurant.

