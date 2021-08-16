WITH TRAVEL abroad still up in the air due to changing restrictions, more and more Brits are opting for a holiday closer to home.

While tourist hotspots like Cornwall, Devon and Norfolk continue to be popular destinations, The Northumberland Arms, at Felton – near Alnwick – has also seen a surge in summer bookings as holidaymakers expand their search further north.

The venue boasts six individually decorated bedrooms, a popular restaurant with a seasonal menu using local produce where possible and a large outdoor area featuring stunning views of the River Coquet and a 12th Century bridge.

And with Northumberland’s stunning coastline, bustling market towns and a wide variety of nearby attractions just a shore drive from the venue, it provides an excellent base from which to explore the region.

10 PLACES TO VISIT FROM THE NORTHUMBERLAND ARMS

Cragside

Once the home of William Armstrong, 1st Baron Armstrong, who invented the hydraulic crane, this Victorian country manor was the first house to be lit by hydroelectricity and is now a popular National Trust site with an impressive house, gardens and woodland open to the public.

Northumberland County Zoo

With 17 acres of land and more than 100 different species of animal, Northumberland County Zoo is a great choice for families. Along with farm animals and native wildlife, the centre is also home to some more exotic guests including the Arctic fox, armadillo, capybara and parma wallaby.

Alnwick Castle

An excellent day out for history buffs and film fans alike, the origins of Alnwick Castle date back to the Norman Period. It has been home to the Percy Family for more than 700 years and has also featured on the big screen as Hogwarts in Harry Potter, Brancaster Castle in Downton Abbey and in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Northumberland National Park

The least populated National Park in the UK, visitors can discover everything from waterfalls to ancient walls. Guided walks, mountain biking and stargazing are all popular activities, with more than 400 square miles to explore.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens

Belsay Hall is home to 30 acres of gardens featuring a number of exotic plants, a medieval castle and stunning Grecian architecture. The house is left unfurnished throughout the year and often hosts bespoke art installations in the summer months.

Newcastle

The bustling city of Newcastle is just a short drive away, with a wide variety of bars, restaurants and cinemas on offer. It is also a popular shopping spot, with an eclectic mixture of high street brands and independent businesses.

Seahouses

Located within The Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the market town of Seahouses is a great choice for a day by the sea. Visitors can also book a boat trip to the Farne Islands, which was once the home of Grace Darling, or take a short drive to Bamburgh Castle.

Whitehouse Farm Centre

The region’s largest family run farm offers a petting zoo, tractor rides, indoor racing cars, opportunity to feed some of the animals and more, with an interactive, educational experience for the whole family.

Northumberlandia

Made of 1.5 million tonnes of rock, clay and soil, the Lady of the North is a vast landform sculpture of a reclining woman – 100 feet high and a quarter of a mile long. Designed to evolve with the countryside over time, the park also offers four miles of footpaths to explore.

Alnwick Gardens

Set over 12 acres, the multi-award winning Alnwick Gardens is home to the world’s biggest Tai Haku Cherry Orchard, the largest wooden treehouse restaurant in the world and the small but deadly Poison Garden – featuring nearly 100 toxic plants.

