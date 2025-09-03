Northumbrian Water’s Maintenance Apprenticeship Scheme Earns IET Accreditation

Northumbrian Water is proud to announce that its Maintenance Apprenticeship Scheme has officially been accredited by the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET). This highlights the scheme’s exceptional standards in engineering training and professional development.

The accreditation means that apprentices who complete the scheme will be registered as Engineering Technicians (EngTech) and Members of the IET. This opens the door to a network of engineering professionals and resources, allowing apprentices to progress toward becoming incorporated (IEng) or chartered engineers (CEng).

The Northumbrian Water maintenance apprenticeship offers two pathways, electrical and mechanical. It combines hands-on experience with college-based learning. Apprentices work on maintaining and repairing essential water and wastewater equipment.

Currently, 48 Northumbrian Water employees are members of the IET, ranging from Associate Members to fully registered professionals at EngTech, IEng, and CEng levels. The scheme’s accreditation ensures that all future apprentices will join this growing community of professionally recognised engineers.

Rich Saunders, Head of Maintenance at Northumbrian Water said: “We’re incredibly proud to have our Maintenance Apprenticeship Scheme accredited by the IET. It’s a reflection of the high standards we set in developing engineering talent. With 24 apprentices currently enrolled, we’re building a strong pipeline for the future. We will be recruiting again in February, look out for the advert in the national apprenticeship week”.

“Our four-year programme not only equips apprentices with essential trade skills, but also offers specialist training and recognition across key areas. The record number of applicants this year shows how highly people regard Northumbrian Water as a place to grow their careers and now, with IET accreditation, we’re opening even more doors for them to thrive as professionally recognised engineers.”

Northumbrian Water offers a range of early career opportunities including industry placements, apprenticeships and graduate opportunities.

To find out more, or to apply for a role, visit Early Careers and search for apprenticeships.