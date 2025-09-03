Maserati MC12 Stradale: record-selling at auction

Modena, 01 September 2025 – Maserati writes an important new chapter in the world of collector cars: a 2005 MC12 Stradale was sold for a record $5.2 million at the prestigious Broad Arrow’s (a Hagerty Company) Monterey Jet Center Auction, held during Monterey Car Week in California last August 13.

With only 50 examples produced (25 in 2004 and 25 the following year), the MC12 Stradale embodies the essence of extreme performance, engineering excellence and bold vision that has always distinguished the Brand of the Trident. Equipped with a V12 engine with a displacement of 5988 cc and a power output of 630 hp at 7500 rpm, the MC12 Stradale is distinguished by its distinctive white body color with blue accents, in homage to the Maserati Birdcage Type 61, produced between 1959 and 1961, and has become a super car capable of winning the hearts of enthusiasts and collectors worldwide, even 20 years after its debut.

The auction result not only surpasses the previous record for the model by 37 percent, but also makes this MC12 the most expensive modern Maserati ever sold. The timeless value of a car that marked an era is thus confirmed.

In fact, the MC12 Stradale was born as a road-legal version of the MC12 GT1, the absolute protagonist of FIA GT competition between 2004 and 2010, with fourteen titles (and 22 victories) including 2 Constructors’ Cups, 5 Drivers’ Championships and 6 Team Championships, as well as three successes in the 24 Hours of Spa. This direct link to the racing world helped build the myth of the MC12, making it a symbol of advanced technology, timeless design and world-class performance.

Now, the recognition achieved at auction during the 2025 edition of Monterey Car Week reflects not only the model’s collector value, but also the growing interest in super cars that have managed to combine sporting heritage, rarity and technical innovation.

In a market that is increasingly focused on authenticity and brand history, Maserati is reaffirming its leading role, demonstrating even with current limited-run models-as the new Maserati MCXtrema is today-that the Trident continues to be an emblem of passion, prestige and timeless performance.