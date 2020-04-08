Odyssey Systems is offering clients a free telephone conferencing service as part of its ongoing package of support during the coronavirus crisis.

Despite many businesses and organisations switching to video conferencing platforms, telephone conferencing has the advantage of using a fraction of the bandwidth while at the same time being highly effective and user-friendly.

The system provided by Stockton-based Odyssey can accommodate many people and is simple and easy to set up.

Mike Odysseas, founder and managing director of Odyssey Systems, said that while an increasing number of companies are taking advantage of video conferencing platforms, telephone conferencing is a widely accepted format which offers greater reliability and security.

It also does not suffer from some of the quality issues surrounding video conferencing – especially when being used from home when there are often competing demands for bandwidth.

He added: “Communication within businesses is vital, especially at a time when so many people are working from home. Odyssey is offering its telephone conferencing system to clients free of charge during this lockdown period to ensure their staff, customers or suppliers remain connected.”

Odyssey Systems has been extremely busy in the past weeks ensuring its clients had the necessary technology in place to introduce home working at short notice.

Mike said its 37 staff had begun working from home prior to the lockdown and used the same systems and services supplied to clients without any issue.

“There have been some challenging situations but all those were met, and solutions successfully delivered. I must pay tribute to my staff, who have all done a phenomenal job working night and day to ensure our clients were in a position to begin working remotely.

“The most common issues faced involved legacy equipment, which was not always able to support home working, along with requests for call divert facilities to multiple mobile phones, which is a fairly complex procedure.

“It has been an especially busy time for Odyssey and we are moving onto the next stage – which is continuing to support those businesses through these exceptional circumstances, and our offer of free telephone conferencing service is just an example of that.”