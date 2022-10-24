Award-winning smart charging company Ohme is the new official charging partner for the Volkswagen Group brands Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, ŠKODA, CUPRA and SEAT.

The agreement will see five Volkswagen Group brands recommend Ohme chargers for all of its electrified vehicle sales with an Ohme Home Pro charger in showrooms for customers to view.

“Our partnership with these Volkswagen Group brands underlines Ohme’s position as one of the UK’s fastest growing smart charging companies,” said David Watson, CEO at Ohme. “The Volkswagen Group has one of the most comprehensive electrified vehicle choices available to British car buyers. We are looking forward to introducing those drivers to the benefits of smart charging with reduced running costs and low CO 2 charging.”

“We are delighted to announce that we will be partnering with Ohme as our preferred home wallbox supplier,” says Alistair Shields, Group Commercial Services Director for the Volkswagen Group. “Earlier this year, we conducted a review of leading home wallbox providers and it was clear from customer feedback that smart and intelligent charging, together with carbon optimisation, were among their top expectations for a wallbox provision, which is why we chose Ohme. Its award-winning Home Pro product and excellent attitude towards customer service represents a clear differentiator in the market.”

Ohme’s Home Pro smart charger can connect with the national grid in real time and automatically adjust its charging for drivers to take advantage of all the times of low price charging with smart off-peak tariffs.

Charging a 77kWh Volkswagen ID.3 from zero to 100 per cent with an Ohme Home Pro on a smart off-peak tariff, such as Octopus Intelligent, could cost just £5.78 compared to more than £26 on the Standard Variable Tariff*.

Ohme also offers drivers the option to charge their car when renewable energy generation on the National Grid is at its highest, further lowering their CO 2 impact.

Ohme is the official charger provider for customers on the Motability scheme, the largest UK fleet operator in the UK, and has been named as the Best Electric Charging Point Provider by Business Motoring.

* Octopus Intelligent at 7.5p/kW, SVT at 34p/kW