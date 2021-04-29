OmniIndex set to revolutionise the utilisation of data analytics in healthcare

Delivers the analysis of data from images as well as the devices themselves

OmniIndex, the leading file analysis provider bringing analytics to unstructured data, is to target the growing healthcare sector with its platform which enables healthcare providers to analyse data from their imaging devices as well as other vendor neutral archives.

Images contain a wealth of information for clinicians and not just about the patient but the devices itself. Patient data includes what type of scan, when they were carried out, and which clinician was in charge. Device management is also facilitated in terms of device utilisation and gaining insight into procedures undertaken.

Simon Bain, CEO, OmniIndex, stated: “In recent years, the healthcare information system based on structured and unstructured data sources has been growing rapidly and is being adapted to medical information to derive important health trends and support timely preventive care.

“The utilisation of healthcare analytics is also growing from patient records, clinical notes, as well as devices. Data from these sources require proper management and analysis in order to derive meaningful information. The challenge addressed by OmniIndex is bringing this alive from these multiple data sources.”

The OmniIndex Health platform delivers a single easy-to-read dashboard that affords a level of granularity not previously available. Not only does the solution offer insight to hospital managers as to where there is spare capacity, but also give clinicians all the data about a particular patient laid out in a secure dashboard.

OmniIndex is a simple-to-implement solution is based on a powerful AI Engine which enables detailed Sentiment, Context, File and PII analysis across a healthcare enterprise’s unstructured imaging data, no matter what or where it resides.

Bain continued: “The OmniIndex Health Platform enables this level of granularity straight out-of-the-box. Working within your own Google or Oracle Cloud and setup with three clicks of a mouse, it enables hospitals, doctors’ surgeries, and other primary care practices to have usable and meaning full analytics for their data. Analytics that provide a return on investment, and not just for the sake of having analytics.”

This go-to-market strategy has been specifically chosen for its simplicity and convenience with pricing following the model of the Cloud Marketplaces based on per minute billing based on CPU usage.