Chery User Summit 2025 showcases AiMOGA – a trusted intelligent assistant redefining human-machine collaboration

With innovation at the heart of the 2025 Chery User Summit, one of the highlights of the event has been Chery Group’s breakthrough in intelligent robotics.

As part of this celebration – and the company’s long-standing commitment to combining technology with human insight – the highly intelligent AiMOGA robot, Mornine, was showcased at the Summit. Demonstrating multimodal environmental perception, autonomous navigation, dexterous manipulation, and advanced Q&A capabilities powered by Chery Group’s proprietary AI model, Mornine embodies the Group’s vision for a more intelligent, connected future.

Innovation also continues to extend beyond the automotive sphere. Mornine has become the first humanoid robot in the world to obtain full EU certification covering both hardware and software. Developed by Chery’s AiMOGA Robotics division, the system has secured three key accreditations – CE-MD (Machinery Safety), CE-RED (Radio Equipment), and EN 18031 (Cybersecurity & Data Protection) – reflecting Chery’s expanding expertise in intelligent engineering and future technologies.

More than a display of technology, AiMOGA represents how Chery Group’s automotive DNA is now empowering the next generation of robotics – with potential applications that extend far beyond the automotive industry. Drawing on decades of expertise in precision manufacturing, quality management, and system integration, Chery Group is applying automotive-grade standards to the field of service robotics, driving the transformation from laboratory research and innovation to scalable commercialisation.

Throughout the Summit, AiMOGA robots will act as intelligent guides, engaging naturally with participants. The ‘Robot Dog Challenge’ took place on site, offering a glimpse into a future where robots become trusted intelligent companions woven seamlessly into daily life on every level.

With global sales already exceeding two million vehicles in 2025, Chery Group continues to build on its reputation for innovation, technology, and user-centric thinking – shaping a future where intelligent design and human connection evolve hand in hand.