OMODA 9 SHS rated one of Europe’s safest SUVs in latest NCAP tests

The OMODA 9 SHS has been awarded the maximum five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP, tested under the latest 2025 protocols

Scoring highly across all categories, notably receiving 90% in Adult Occupant and 85% for Child Occupant, including full marks in key crash scenarios

Advanced features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Emergency Lane Keeping, and a 540-degree camera system come as standard, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to intelligent safety alongside luxury, performance and long-range efficiency

Priced from £44,990 OTR*, the OMODA 9 SHS includes a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty and 8-year battery cover as standard

London, 24 July 2025

The OMODA 9 SHS, OMODA UK’s range-topping self-charging hybrid SUV, has officially been awarded the highest possible five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme). With excellent overall performance in crash protection and equipped with state-of-the-art crash avoidance technology, this result marks another major milestone for OMODA UK’s flagship luxury SUV, reinforcing its position as one of the safest SUVs on sale today.

Tested under Euro NCAP’s latest 2025 protocols, the OMODA 9 SHS delivered exceptional results across all key safety categories. It notably achieved 90% in the Adult Occupant and 85% in the Child Occupant categories, including maximum points in frontal offset and side barrier tests for children. Adult crash protection was equally strong, with Euro NCAP noting the vehicle’s stable structure and well-performing airbags in multiple impact scenarios.

The five-star results also reflect the extensive suite of driver assistance systems fitted as standard, including, but not limited to, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Emergency Lane Keeping, Front Collision Warning, Integrated Cruise Assist, and a 540-degree transparent-view camera system. These technologies contribute to the vehicle’s strong overall scores and underline OMODA UK’s commitment to proactive crash prevention as well as occupant protection.

Gary Lan, CEO of OMODA UK, said: “Following in the footsteps of the OMODA 5 and our sister brand JAECOO UK’s five-star [Euro NCAP] rating for the JAECOO 7 SHS, this latest accolade for the OMODA 9 SHS represents a significant milestone for both the model and the broader brand house in the UK. It reflects the depth of engineering behind the car, and shows that whether you’re navigating the school run or crossing a continent, this is a vehicle you can trust with everything that matters most. Safety, sophistication and sustainability – with the OMODA 9, none of it is optional.”

This recognition follows the vehicle’s recent real-world achievement of completing a nine-country, 730-mile grand tour on a single charge and one tank of fuel – exceeding its official WLTP range estimate of 700 miles. Powered by a 1.5-litre TGDI engine, dual electric motors and a 34.46 kWh MP3 battery, the OMODA 9 SHS delivers a combined 449 PS, 700 Nm of torque, and accelerates from 0-62 mph in just 4.9 seconds. With 93 miles of pure EV range and emissions of just 38 g/km CO₂, it delivers high performance without compromise.

Designed to deliver luxury, practicality and long-distance comfort, the OMODA 9 SHS is on sale through OMODA&JAECOO’s 75+-strong UK dealers, priced from £44,990 OTR* and comes with a comprehensive 7-year/100,000-mile warranty, plus 8-year battery cover and RAC Home Start as standard.

*All prices quoted are correct at time of writing, July 2025