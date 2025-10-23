OMODA&JAECOO reveals latest generation of plugged-in super hybrid systems and next-gen technologies

OMODA&JAECOO’s International User Summit took place in parent company Chery International’s home city of Wuhu, Anhui Province, China. Its flagship event, the International Technology Night, showcased the brand’s latest breakthroughs in hybrid technology, intelligent mobility, and user-led innovation.

Held under the theme “Co-Create, Co-Define”, the summit marked a significant milestone for China’s fastest-growing automotive brand, which continues to push the boundaries of performance and efficiency. The event brought together users, media, and industry leaders from around the world to explore how technology and user experience are becoming more deeply intertwined.

At the heart of the showcase was OMODA&JAECOO’s latest-generation, cutting-edge plug-in hybrid platform with fast charging, an evolution of the globally recognised Super Hybrid System (SHS). This powertrain combines advanced engine design, intelligent combustion, and energy-efficient systems to deliver strong performance with low fuel consumption.

Key highlights include:

A next-generation 1.5-litre TDGI hybrid engine featuring Miller-cycle technology and an intelligent combustion system, achieving thermal efficiency of 44.5% – well above the industry norm

Urban fuel consumption as low as 47.8 mpg or 5.99L/100km, offering real-world efficiency without compromising on power or performance

A high-performance hybrid battery with enhanced safety features – heat and impact resistance, water protection, and rapid shutoff in case of collision – along with up to 90 km of pure electric driving range (depending on model and application) and 3.3 kW Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) output, ideal for outdoor and emergency power use

This combination enables super performance, ultra-low energy use, and long range, ensuring drivers are ready for both urban commutes and long-distance travel.

OMODA&JAECOO’s parent company, Chery International, also announced a breakthrough in engine thermal efficiency, unveiling its latest powerplant boasting an industry-first, 48% thermal efficiency. By comparison, conventional engines average between 38% and 45%, with each incremental improvement posing major engineering challenges to be overcome.

This achievement was made possible through a series of innovations, including:

A 26:1 ultra-high expansion ratio

Advanced hyperbolic triple-linkage crank mechanisms

A 35% EGR rate (Exhaust Gas Recirculation)

High-efficiency thermal insulation coatings

Each of these advanced features contributes to a major leap in fuel economy. In practical terms, every 1% rise in thermal efficiency can reduce ICE fuel use by approximately 2.5%, bringing hybrid running costs closer to those of pure-electric vehicles – but without the same infrastructure demands and with greater convenience for drivers covering long distances. This engine is expected to begin series production in 2027.

The International User Summit also featured the debut of Chery’s latest proprietary Moja Robot (AiMOGA), an intelligent AI-powered assistant designed to improve everyday life. This platform is part of OMODA&JAECOO’s vision to integrate artificial intelligence and human-machine interaction seamlessly into the vehicle purchase and usage experience.

This humanoid robot represents the brand’s move towards even greater user-centric innovation, where smart features aren’t just technological gimmicks but bring practical benefits to users’ lives.

This latest version of AiMOGA can open a vehicle for users, fold down car seats, and even load luggage if required, building on the previous incarnation’s ability to interact with customers in a showroom, or perform basic household functions for users.

As part of the summit, real-world owners and drivers of OMODA&JAECOO and Chery vehicles were invited onto the stage to share their experiences. From a Colombian family whose lives had been saved by the crash resistance of their CHERY TIGGO 7, to the Vietnamese content creator Bach Thanh Trung, who shared his day-to-day experience with the JAECOO 7 SHS, users’ stories were brought to life by artists, and the artworks gifted to participants.

These stories reflected the brand’s core values: freedom, versatility, safety and performance – told through the voices of real-world drivers.

The summit underscored OMODA&JAECOO’s ambition to shape the future of mobility through user-led innovation, intelligent systems, and sustainable design. By continuing to invest in core technologies and user ecosystems, the brand aims to deliver smarter, more personalised mobility solutions on a global scale.

OMODA focuses on redefining the crossover market for young drivers, while JAECOO is building a reputation as a premium adventure-focused brand. Together, they bring differentiated strengths to a growing international customer base.

As OMODA&JAECOO expands at a global scale, it remains committed to enabling intelligent, diverse, and environmentally friendly mobility – with the user always at the centre.

In addition to product and technology reveals, International Technology Night celebrated the contributions of the global OMODA&JAECOO community. Influencers and media from around the world were recognised, including Mohammad Alkandari (Kuwait) and Hirant Kasapoglu (Turkey), who received the Global Eco Co-Creation Excellence Award for their role in promoting sustainable and collaborative innovation within the owners and drivers online communities.

The recognition of these influencers highlights the brand’s growing commitment to working to shape the future of its vehicles alongside its customers, “co-creating” future solutions with its owners and partners.