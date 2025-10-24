Moraes and Zenz add more spice to the Dacia Sandriders

The Dacia Sandriders expands to become a four-car line-up in exciting move

New pairing of Lucas Moraes and Dennis Zenz joins The Dacia Sandriders from Dakar Rally 2026

Brazilian Moraes is a W2RC event winner, German Zenz a podium finisher

The Dacia Sandriders has further boosted its push for yet more success in the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship with the addition of Lucas Moraes and navigator Dennis Zenz to expanded line-up from the 2026 season onwards.

The recruitment of star performers Moraes and Zenz considerably strengthens The Dacia Sandriders’ ambitions in the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

Both join what will be a four-car W2RC attack, which will also include established crews Spaniards Cristina Gutiérrez and Pablo Moreno, Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) / Fabian Lurquin (Belgium) and Frenchmen Sébastien Loeb / Édouard Boulanger.

Brazilian Moraes, 35, completed the Dakar Rally with a podium on his event debut in 2023, before placing third in the W2RC standings the following season. A three-time Brazilian champion, Moraes won last month’s Rally-Raid Portugal – his maiden W2RC victory – to start Rallye du Maroc as a W2RC title contender after he finished on the podium in Abu Dhabi and South Africa.

Navigator Zenz, from Germany and also 35, guided Seth Quintero to runner-up in class on the 2023 Dakar Rally. He then partnered the American to outright Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge podiums in 2024 and 2025.

Moraes and Zenz are highly rated W2RC competitors, and their signings will significantly increase The Dacia Sandriders’ chances in motorsport’s toughest discipline, which is contested by several teams fielding four cars or more.

Tiphanie Isnard, Team Principal, The Dacia Sandriders said: “Rally-Raid has changed a lot over the past year, with the competition becoming tighter and more intense. Nowadays, victories are decided by seconds rather than minutes, especially thanks to the FIA’s Balance of Performance system. To allow Dacia to fight for victory, it was essential to have a structure comparable to that of other manufacturers, who enter at least four cars. Adding a new crew to our line-up therefore came as an obvious choice. The final step was to find a duo capable of matching these ambitions. When the time came to choose, Lucas clearly stood out as the best performer statistically, and his personality makes him instantly appreciated by everyone. The same goes for Dennis. Maintaining the spirit and cohesion we’ve built within The Dacia Sandriders was essential for us, and both fit perfectly into this team dynamic that defines our strength.”

Frank Marotte, Dacia VP Sales, Marketing and Operations, said: “Winning the Dakar Rally in 2026 is part of our long-term ambitions. This vision aligns perfectly with the sporting direction we’ve taken – surrounding ourselves with the best team-mates and giving the team every opportunity to succeed. Lucas and Dennis truly embody Dacia’s spirit: they’re cool, outdoor-oriented and focused on what really matters. Their energy and attitude fit perfectly with our brand values and the team’s mindset.”

Lucas Moraes, Driver, The Dacia Sandriders, said: “I’m incredibly happy and proud to join The Dacia Sandriders for the Dakar Rally and the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship. This is a new and exciting chapter in my career, and I feel very motivated to represent such an ambitious project. With Dacia, I believe we can achieve great things and I’m very thankful for this opportunity. I can’t wait to start this journey and fight for strong results alongside the team.”

Dennis Zenz, Navigator, The Dacia Sandriders, added: “I’m really excited to join Lucas Moraes and The Dacia Sandriders from 2026. We’ll have a strong car, a great team, and four competitive crews , which shows the scale of Dacia’s ambition. The goal is not only to win the Dakar Rally, but also to fight for the driver, navigator, and manufacturer titles in 2026. With the people involved and the energy within this project, I’m confident we can create something special. I’m really happy to be part of such a team and such a working environment, and I can’t wait to start the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2026.”

FIA WORLD RALLY-RAID CHAMPIONSHIP 2026 CALENDAR

3 – 17 January: Dakar Rally (Saudi Arabia) 17 – 22 March: Rally-Raid Portugal (Portugal) 24 – 29 May: Desafio Ruta 40 (Argentina) 28 September – 3 October: Rallye du Maroc (Morocco) 22 – 27 November: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (UAE)