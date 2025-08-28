OMODA&JAECOO UK celebrates 25,000 new car sales with £25,000 donation to CarFest charities

OMODA&JAECOO UK marks a huge milestone, surpassing 25,000 new car sales across its range in the UK to date

To celebrate, a £25,000 cheque was presented to CarFest at the event last weekend, with Chris Evans, founder of CarFest and world-renowned broadcaster, present to support the occasion

The donation forms part of this milestone celebration, highlighting OMODA&JAECOO’s engagement with the UK market and support for CarFest’s work raising funds for children’s charities

OMODA&JAECOO continues to make strides in the UK, with an increased market share, a successful first year for OMODA and the imminent launch of the next in the JAECOO line-up – a reflection of the brand’s rapid growth and rising influence in the UK automotive scene

With 75+ dealers now nationwide, OMODA&JAECOO is expanding its reach, bringing vehicles designed to meet the needs of modern drivers across the UK

London, 27 August 2025 – OMODA&JAECOO UK celebrated reaching a major milestone at last weekend’s CarFest 2025, having recently surpassed an impressive 25,000 car sales in the UK to date. To mark the occasion, the brand presented a £25,000 donation to CarFest’s charity partners, forming part of the milestone celebration and highlighting OMODA&JAECOO’s engagement with the UK market while supporting CarFest’s efforts to raise funds for children’s charities.

The donation was presented publicly, with Chris Evans, CarFest founder and renowned broadcaster, present to support the occasion. Evans, who has long been a champion of charitable causes, was on hand as the £25,000 cheque was delivered to the event’s charity partners, adding to CarFest’s ongoing efforts to raise millions for children’s charities and providing a fitting way for OMODA&JAECOO to mark this pivotal moment in its UK journey.

Victor Zhang, Country Director for OMODA&JAECOO UK, said: “Reaching 25,000 car sales is a significant moment for us, and this milestone demonstrates the growing trust our customers have in the brand. Celebrating this achievement with a ‘matching’ donation to such worthy causes at CarFest highlights our ongoing investment here in the UK. It [CarFest] was the perfect setting to not only showcase our growing range of vehicles, but also to celebrate our success, while being able to support the remarkable work these charities do for children in need.”

CarFest, held at Laverstoke Park Farm in Hampshire every year, provided the perfect setting for OMODA&JAECOO to showcase its growing presence in the UK market. The event, reflecting the spirit of adventure and giving, aligned perfectly with the brand’s ethos of delivering innovative, lifestyle-focused vehicles for a wide range of customers. Visitors had the chance to experience first-hand the brand’s expanding lineup, from the dynamic design and technology of the JAECOO 7 to the all-new compact JAECOO 5. OMODA was represented by the updated MY25 OMODA 5 in Knight trim, alongside the flagship, range-beating OMODA 9 – each designed with performance, innovation, and style at its core.

Now with over 75+ dealer locations across the UK, the brand continues to grow, with more exciting launches planned over the coming months. Looking forward, OMODA&JAECOO will continue to engage with its customers across the UK, both on the road and in communities, delivering premium vehicles that combine cutting-edge technology with practical design for today’s dynamic lifestyles.

As OMODA&JAECOO continues its UK journey, the brand remains focused on meeting the diverse needs of the modern driver, offering vehicles that fit seamlessly into both everyday life and the adventurous journeys that lie ahead.