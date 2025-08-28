Tom Hartley Jnr announces sale of extraordinary Mansour Ojjeh McLaren collection

Tom Hartley Jnr is delighted to announce that the sale of the extraordinary Mansour Ojjeh McLaren collection has now been successfully agreed.

Remarkably, it is the second uniquely desirable car collection sold by the high-end classic car specialist over the past few months, the first being veteran Formula 1 impresario Bernie Ecclestone’s equally extraordinary collection of 69 Grand Prix and Formula 1 cars – many of them of immense historical significance, having been raced to Formula 1 glory by motorsport legends such as Juan Manuel Fangio, Stirling Moss, Niki Lauda, Michael Schumacher, and many more – which was sold for an undisclosed sum to Mark Mateschitz, the son of the late Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of Red Bull.

Ojjeh’s unrepeatable collection of 20 McLaren supercars – each representing the final chassis of its respective model – has captivated automotive connoisseurs and collectors around the world. Almost all the cars remain in unused, factory-fresh condition, making this a singularly exclusive offering in the realm of automotive provenance.

At the heart of the collection is the last McLaren F1 ever built, specified by Mansour in a bespoke shade of ‘Yquem’ – now renamed and renowned as ‘Mansour Orange’. Alongside it sit other crown jewels of the McLaren supercar lineage, including the P1 GTR, Speedtail, multiple Senna variants, Sabre, Elva and more – together forming the most significant McLaren supercar collection ever assembled.

The sale sees the entire collection pass to a single buyer, who wishes to remain anonymous. The sale price also remains undisclosed. Notably, the collection drew multiple world-record offers for the McLaren F1 alone, but both the Ojjeh family and Tom Hartley Jnr were steadfast in their commitment to preserving the collection as a singular, historic ensemble.

Entrusted to Tom Hartley Jnr by the Ojjeh family, the sale marks the fitting culmination of a collection curated by Ojjeh with expertise, precision, passion, and a deep respect for McLaren’s unflinching commitment to style, quality, advanced design, and ultra-high performance. But the collection is more than a remarkable gathering of automobiles; it is the legacy of a man whose vision helped define the McLaren brand.

“To have been entrusted with the sale of this extraordinary collection by the Ojjeh family has been a true privilege,” said Tom Hartley Jnr. “This is not just a sale – it is the important and respectful transfer of a legacy. The Mansour Ojjeh collection represents the very best of what McLaren stands for – innovation, individuality, quality, and excellence – and, just as we were delighted to have been trusted by Bernie Ecclestone to handle for him the sale of his unique collection of 69 Grand Prix and Formula 1 cars just a few months ago, so also are we extremely proud to have been able to play our part in ensuring that Mansour’s fantastic collection of McLarens will remain intact for future generations to admire.”

Tom Hartley Jnr extends his sincere thanks to the Ojjeh family for their trust, and to McLaren for its role in nurturing a collection that stands as a testament to shared vision and enduring excellence in the automotive world.