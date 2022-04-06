A North East recruitment agency has experienced significant growth and opened a new office due to the company’s success since the pandemic.

Recruitrite, which is based in Darlington, has been helping businesses and jobseekers since 2015.

The recent growth in new business has led to the firm opening a second office in Urlay Nook, near Stockton, with four new staff members being employed in the past six months.

The new starters are recruitment consultant Doinita Panait, client account manager Hayley Lewis, business development executive Stuart Martin and apprentice accounts assistant Frankie Stephen, while current team member Anya Farlow has been promoted to the role of executive assistant.

During the pandemic, the business also hired three established recruiters: Rite People principal consultant Jamie Gardner, recruitment consultant Yaw Ankomah and operations manager Natalie Makari.

Head of operations Melissa Coutts said: “We experienced a huge demand in our services during the pandemic for a number of reasons, including people reassessing their work-life balance, and businesses trying to catch up on orders delayed during the first lockdown.”

The new office will enable the team to focus on the Rite People service, which is a more specialised search. It will offer additional advice for clients with elements such as employee engagement, building value propositions and providing enhanced support during the interview stage and onwards.

Melissa added: “We took the decision to separate our fast-paced, reactive temporary staffing business from our search and selection business that typically operates in more senior roles. We wanted to see if altering the focus would enable our Rite People team to deliver better results for our clients and the separation has enabled them to do so.”

The new office will also give Recruitrite greater scope to extend what it currently offers to existing clients, while taking onboard new ones.

Melissa said: “We truly believe in what we do for our clients and we’re passionate about delivering results for them. Recruiting new operational staff within the team will enable us to maintain the levels of service we offer while starting to work with more businesses in the Tees Valley region and beyond.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to be in this position and we are extremely grateful for our loyal clients and the candidates who stayed with us during the stressful times when we were navigating our way through furlough.

“We have stayed true to ourselves and continued to do the things that we really believe in rather than chasing easy money. We have tried to put our clients’ and candidates’ needs first and that really has shaped the business and delivered these results.”

Recruitrite is always keen to hear from experienced recruiters and sales professionals to further expand the team. For more information, or to find out more about its recruitment services, visit recruitriteuk.com/.