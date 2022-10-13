Putting together a new-season wardrobe is most people’s favourite aspect of fashion. As soon as the weather changes, you can start a closet clear-out that includes the timely process of shifting the previous few months’ clothes into storage and taking stock of what can come with you into the next. If this routine has taught us anything, it’s the value of long-wearing, investment purchases. In all honesty, the term “wardrobe staple” has almost become retailer jargon for “buy this now.” Still, a wardrobe staple, such as women’s Superdry jackets, should be a timeless piece that you’ll wear for years to come. Finding the right one can improve almost everything else you have.

Fashion is an essential and culturally significant part of self-expression and a tool of influence. For many years, British fashion, in particular, has had a considerable impact on the global fashion world. Here, we’ll look at the best UK fashion trends and what makes them unique.

Classic Look

Reformation’s printed dresses have been a huge hit this season, especially the styles that look straight out of a period drama, with details like puff sleeves, sweetheart necklines, and bow ties.

Take Stock

While it’s challenging to replicate looks from the popular series Bridgerton, many people have transformed old-fashioned stockings into a stylish layer for their ensembles. Textured tights are everywhere in London, from floral designs to geometric patterns, and they are the ideal way to keep your legs warm.

Disco Diva

Disco-wear is back in style: If disco-inspired fashion themes and clothing seem dated to you, think again. Disco fashion is back in style in 2022, with models wearing glitzy tops, cargo pants, and glamorous bodycon dresses on the runways.

Green with Envy

The Grinch would have a ball if he were front row at fashion week this year. Why? Because there was literally lime green everywhere. The acid hue has made it into fancy party dresses and elevated looks rather than being reserved solely for Y2K-Esque tributes.

Suit You

Savile Row is the world’s tailoring epicentre, so London fashionistas are no strangers to a fantastic suit. The trend for slouchy, oversized shapes with looser, wide-leg fits and boxy jackets continues this season.

Colourful Clobber

Forget about tans, neutrals, and classic creams; the fashion colour trends in the UK for 2022 are all about being bold and bright. Begin with a colourful accessory, such as shoes or a bag, and incorporate it into a comfortable look. As you gain confidence, you can progress to a brighter appearance. Fuchsia pink and green complement all skin tones, so why not try a suit that can easily transition from day to night? This season is the time to inject colour into your closet, from the best pink dresses to new, bolder iterations of the best blazers. Consider what colour suits you best and work from there.

Stay the Corse

Bustiers and corsets on the catwalk aren’t new, but designers are getting more creative with the trend. Feathers and sequins added an on-trend ’22 twist to the look, which champions maximalism and promises to be the focal point of any outfit.

Be Militant

There are many elements to military fashion, and while some are obvious, such as the army green colour and camouflage print, many other features only hint at military style. In addition to army green, many different colours are strongly associated with military fashion. These colours are categorised as earth tones. Taupe, khaki, greys, and blacks are examples of colours in this category. Military style is also designed to be very comfortable. These garments are also highly durable and withstand all seasons and harsh conditions.

Luscious Lace

Lace is a popular trend, but this season’s designers are drawing inspiration from an unexpected source: nightgowns. These are not your grandmother’s nightgowns but are similar to what some people wear to bed. Lace insets have been added to dresses and skirts to add interest to otherwise plain silky fabrics.

Cosy Cardies

Ultra-chunky, extra-long cardigans are a new addition to the cosy capsule. Consider a cardigan with statement weaving details or exaggerated sleeves to make even the most loungy outfits feel less so. The advantage is that you can wear anything underneath and still look great.