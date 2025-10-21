One million charging points in Europe: Kia Charge reaches a new milestone

Kia Charge offers access to one million charging points across 27 European countries*, including the high-power IONITY network

The unified, user-friendly Kia App integrates Kia’s digital services and makes charging easier to manage

Plug&Charge** offers a seamless experience with charging sessions starting automatically once connected to a compatible charging point

Reinforcing Kia’s commitment to responsible mobility, every charging session is matched with renewable energy

Kia has reached a major milestone with its Kia Charge service, now giving customers access to one million charging points across 27 European countries*, including more than 55,000 points within the UK. This achievement makes charging more convenient and reliable than ever, supporting the wide range of Kia’s dedicated electric vehicles: the EV3, EV4, EV5, EV6, EV9 and PV5.

The charging process has been greatly simplified with the new Kia App. By bringing together Kia Connect, Kia Charge, MyKia, Kia Warranty Book, and the Kia Owner’s Manual into a single, user-friendly platform, the app becomes the everyday companion for Kia EV drivers.

Customers can locate charging points, track charging sessions, manage subscriptions, and plan journeys with charging options along the way. Whether at home or abroad in Europe, the Kia App ensures drivers always know when and where to charge their EV. The Kia EV Route Planner further supports long trips, with the vehicle’s navigation system detecting charging stations along the route and automatically adding them as waypoints. The latest update*** allows users to set a target battery charge level from the map view, both for the destination and for each selected charging stop along the route.

“Achieving one million charging points represents a significant milestone that underlines Kia’s commitment to providing our EV customers with a comprehensive ecosystem of public, residential, and depot charging solutions,” said Marc Hedrich, President & CEO of Kia Europe. “This accomplishment highlights our contribution to advancing e-mobility and facilitating the shift toward more sustainable transportation solutions.”

Kia’s success in scaling its charging network is built on strong partnerships with leading charging providers across Europe. The company’s efforts in this domain reinforce its commitment to making e-mobility accessible, seamless, and sustainable. With access to AC, DC, and high-power charging, Kia Charge offers a flexible and future-ready solution. Drivers can choose from the free Easy tariff or upgrade to Plus, depending on their needs.

The service also includes access to the IONITY high-power charging network, which currently offers 5,000 charging points across Europe and aims to expand toward 13,000 stations by the end of 2030. IONITY also offers its own subscription packages in the Kia App, including IONITY Power and IONITY Ultra, with reduced monthly and per-kWh rates.

Plug&Charge** is also available to help take the stress out of charging. Customers can charge their EV by simply plugging in the charging cable at select charging point operators, with no charging card or app required for authentication.

Charging powered by renewable energy

Kia Charge ensures that EV charging is powered by electricity from renewable energy sources, either directly or through certified renewable energy matching.

At IONITY stations, charging is supplied with 100% renewable electricity, in line with IONITY’s green energy commitment. For all other charging sessions, Kia Charge guarantees that the equivalent amount of energy consumed is fed back into the grid from renewable sources through Europe’s official system for certifying renewable electricity production, Guarantees of Origin (GOs).

By acquiring and redeeming these certificates, Kia ensures that every Kia Charge session directly supports the generation of renewable energy and contributes to the ongoing energy transition.