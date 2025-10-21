British duo fly the flag for electric motorsport in works-backed Alpine A290 on E-Rallye Monte Carlo

Richard Crozier and Craig Parry compete in specialist regularity rally in works-backed, standard road-going Alpine A290 GTS

UK duo tackled stages held over 1000km of driving in and around Monte Carlo, including a night run through the famous Col de Turini stage

Additional support for the event came from AtkinsRéalis, a global partner of the BWT Alpine Formula One Team and employer of co-driver Craig Parry

Best-placed Alpine A290 crew Emmanuel ‘Manu’ Guigou, and co-driver Emilien Le Borgne, place fifth overall in the FIA standings

Works-backed Alpine A290 crew Richard Crozier and Craig Parry flew the flag as the only British entrants on the FIA ecoRally Monte Carlo last week, finishing the 30th anniversary event in 47th place out of 62 crews.

Unlike regular rallying or rallycross, with their focus on getting from point-to-point in the quickest time possible, ecoRally competitors are instead scored on their speed and driving efficiency over ‘regularity’ stages.

Facing a stiff learning curve as they tackled the event for the first time, the sole British team competed on the EV-only event in an Alpine UK-supported entry, after co-driver Parry took a podium position in the Category Two International Class on ecoRally Scotland this summer. On that occasion Parry, an engineering geologist at AtkinsRéalis, a BWT Alpine Formula One Team partner, was driven by Ashleigh Morris.

The Monte Carlo entry proved tougher for Parry and Crozier, however, with a quality field of 62 crews representing 17 car makers, tackling the four-day event, held over 1000km (621 miles) of driving with 231km (144 miles) of regularity stages.

Highlighting the challenging route were tests held on the same roads as the famous Monte Carlo Rally, such as the Col de Turini – run as a night stage – and the Col de Tende and Col des Champs.

Following the event, co-driver Parry vowed to return in future to put the lessons learned to good use, saying: “The Alpine A290 was perfect for the event. It is ideal for the tight and twisty Monte Carlo roads as it is nimble and able to get around the hairpins easily, plus it is incredibly comfortable to spend extended periods of time in given its compact size.

“Nevertheless, the event was a massive step up in terms of the navigational challenge it posed. I loved it and I have learned more during this event than during my four years of rallying in the UK, given how technical it was. Now, of course, I want to go back.”

Crozier, who was driving an Alpine A290 for the first time, after previously competing in the British Rally Championship, World Rally Championship and other national rallies in both the co-driver and driver seats, added: “In over 18 years of rallying, driving the Alpine A290 around the stages in Monte Carlo was up there among the most memorable and enjoyable experiences I’ve had.

“We knew that it would be tough, but we wanted to gain experience in this form of motorsport, and gather knowledge for future outings. As we gained confidence, the Alpine A290 proved perfect for the job, and we slowly worked our way up the rankings.”

Ten-time French rally champion Emmanuel ‘Manu’ Guigou, and co-driver Emilien Le Borgne, winners of their class on ecoRally Scotland, placed fifth overall in the FIA standings, as the top Alpine A290 overall in the event, out of six crews competing in the Car of the Year winner.

Nicola Burnside, Managing Director of Alpine UK, commented: “Richard and Craig went head-to-head with an incredibly tough field of ecoRally competitors, building their confidence across the gruelling four-day event. What stands out for me is how they moved up through the field, making the most of the Alpine A290’s motorsport-bred agility and handling prowess to record ever-better results as the event went on.”

The Alpine A290, crowned Best Fun EV in the 2025 Autocar Awards, is available now at Alpine retailers nationwide.