One of the UK’s best driving Aston Martin DB5s heads to auction

Fabulous 1966 Aston Martin DB5 heads to auction

‘GBO 500D’ estimated at between £500,000 – £550,000

Long-term ownership by Andrew English, Motoring Correspondent for the Daily Telegraph.

A stunning 1966 Aston Martin DB5, which belonged to the Daily Telegraph’s motoring correspondent Andrew English for almost 30 years, is to be offered for sale by H&H Classics at The Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, on 29 November.

Estimated at between £500,000 – £550,000, ‘GBO 500D’ boasts a rich racing history, having been both FIA and MSA registered and subsequently entered into several sprints, hillclimbs and rallies. Indeed, having been extensively looked after by marque specialists, the car has been widely rated as one of the best driving DB5’s on the road today.

Julian Pinkster, motorcar specialist at H&H Classics, said: “The DB5 is an iconic symbol of British automotive heritage, thanks to its association with James Bond. The performance and history of this particular model, place it among the nicest driving examples of the DB5 to come to auction. It represents a rare opportunity for collectors to own a vehicle that for decades, has captivated the imagination of car enthusiasts and film fans alike.”

Chassis DB5/2035/R features the preferred ZF 5-speed manual gearbox, matching numbers as confirmed by the factory build sheet, and has worn the UK number plate ‘GBO 500D’ since its first registration.

The car underwent a significant refurbishment in the 1990s, including a repaint in Dark Navy Blue and meticulous maintenance by Nigel Barker at Davron Engineering. The vehicle has been tastefully fitted with a Harvey Bailey handling kit and has seen significant recent investment in both its performance and appearance. Its 4.2-litre powerplant provides a thrilling drive, matched by an interior refreshed with high-quality materials at a cost of over £20,000, promising a luxurious experience.

“Few cars can match the DB5’s heritage and cultural significance. We’re expecting strong interest and competitive bidding for this quintessential example of British motoring excellence,” concludes Pinkster.

The example offered for sale is accompanied by a substantial history file, including a current V5C, copies of previous registration documents, a comprehensive collection of MOT certificates, detailed invoices for parts and services, and other significant paperwork.

The DB5 will be offered alongside 150 other classic, collectible and performance cars. Viewing of all the lots will take place from midday until 8pm on Tuesday 28th November and from 9am on the sale day itself. The sale commences at 1pm on Wednesday 29th with bidding possible online, via telephone, commission bid or in person. To see the full list of lots available in the auction, visit www.handh.co.uk.