Global EV conversion specialist Electrogenic further strengthens international installer network with key partnerships in UK & Europe

Latest partners announced for Electrogenic’s international installer network, equipping iconic models with ‘drop-in’ EV conversion tech

New partners to bolster coverage in both UK and Netherlands

Comprehensively trained partners will install Electrogenic’s sophisticated ‘plug and play’ electric drivetrain conversions for Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Series, Jaguar E-Type, classic Porsche 911, original Mini and Triumph Stag; kits for more vehicle marques to follow

Partner network will soon expand further, with announcements to follow in next months

Sustained growth again underlines growing global demand for converting vehicles to electric power; UK a world leader in the sector

Images here: here

Kidlington, Oxfordshire, UK, 23 November, 2023: British EV technology company, Electrogenic, renowned for its classic car EV conversions, has further expanded the international network of installers for its game changing ‘drop in’ EV conversion kits, with the announcement of further partners in the UK and on the continent.

The latest, carefully vetted additions build on the firm’s already sizeable international partner network, which includes numerous outfits in the US and UK.

The new influx of partners enables the Oxford, UK based firm to further expand its reach, leaving it perfectly placed to capitalise on the rapidly growing market that exists for clean, efficient and reliable EV conversions around the world.

After an extensive technical training course, run by Electrogenic’s expert engineering team, the partner installers’ will be ready to fit the firm’s range of transformative ‘plug and play’ EV powertrain packages, which fit entirely into the existing architecture of a vehicle. Thanks to Electrogenic’s exhaustive R&D work, the ‘drop in’ conversion packages can be quickly installed by a trained mechanic.

Electrogenic’s drop in kit range includes electric powertrain options for a series of popular, iconic models – from classic Porsche 911 to Land Rover Defender, the Jaguar E-Type and many more. The kits, which stand out in the market as genuine ‘plug and play’ solutions, deliver Electrogenic’s cutting-edge, proprietary EV technology – the tech that has underpinned the company’s rapid growth in recent years – to the ever-growing international market.

Steve Drummond, co-founder, Electrogenic said: “We’re delighted to announce the latest series of additions to our carefully vetted and exhaustively trained installer network. The network is united by a desire to offer characterful, iconic machines a new lease of life, and to give a new generation of enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy them. This latest intake of passionate partners enables us to expand our international footprint once more, elevating the scale and reach of our business.

“By further growing our partner network, we can deliver our painstakingly developed EV conversion packages to greater numbers of customers around the globe – so more enthusiasts than ever before can convert much loved automotive icons to clean, dependable and sophisticated electric drive.”

With its expanded network of exclusive partners, which already includes a number of outfits across the US and Europe, Electrogenic is ideally equipped to cater to the surging international demand that exists for its highly-innovative EV conversion technology.

The network enables the firm to deliver dynamic, clean and reliable electric motoring on a greater scale than before, so the company can continue to go from strength to strength on the global stage.

Growth in the UK and on the Continent

The latest group of partners includes UK based Porsche specialists, Stuttgart Legends. Based on the north-east edge of London, its team of skilled engineers and technicians – already known for comprehensive mechanical and cosmetic overhauls of the iconic sports cars – will fit EV kits for the full range of classic 911s. Stuttgart Legends pride themselves on delivering a bespoke, personal and high-quality service; you can trust they’ll work on your car as if it’s their own.

Family run Land Rover specialists Cult4x4 will add further off-road expertise to the partner network, with a proven track record of delivering off-roader servicing and enhancement services to customers around the world. The Suffolk based business will install EV conversion kits for all generations of Land Rover, from early Series I and II machines, right to the final ‘Puma’ Defenders from the 2010s.

Oxfordshire based Bespoke Off-Road, renowned for its custom Land Rover builds, also joins the network, bringing vast reserves of marque experience. From servicing to custom, ground-up commissions, Bespoke Off-Road’s team of passionate craftsmen and mechanics are driven by a dedication to keep Land Rovers running on-road, and indeed off-it, for many years to come. Bespoke will fit the full range of Electrogenic kits.

Electrogenic’s presence on the continent is boosted by the addition of Brooklyn Spares, a Dutch restoration and custom build specialist based near Amsterdam. The firm focuses on extending the life of Land Rovers, whilst also carrying out bespoke builds created to deliver on a customer’s exacting requirements. Brooklyn Spares will install Electrogenic kits for all Land Rovers.

Transformative EV technology, developed in Britain

Electrogenic’s innovative range of kits is produced under its ‘Powered by Electrogenic’ technology arm, and comprises options for the Land Rover Defender, Series Land Rovers, Jaguar E-Type, classic Porsche 911, original Mini as well as the Triumph Stag. Various specifications of battery and motors are available for each model – catering to a broad range of customer needs and budgets.

All the ‘drop-in’ kits are defined by their quality and depth of engineering, developed in-house by a research and development team comprising leading automotive engineers, programmers and electrical experts, and overseen by former Arrival Ltd Chief Engineer, Francis Prime.

The ‘plug and play’ powertrain solutions reflect Electrogenic’s approach of developing and manufacturing its own technology, which includes in-house designed software, printed circuit boards (PCBs) and digital dashboards, as well as bespoke Battery Management Systems and vehicle charging technology. The driver interface also gets attention, with sport, eco and traffic modes, as well as a regen-based hill-descent control function for the Defender.

Electrogenic’s cleverly packaged drop-in kits also use highly innovative mechanical componentry, including a unique system for creating high-density battery packs, as well as exceptionally compact in-line and transverse reduction gearboxes, all manufactured in the UK. The neat packaging solutions ensure that for each ‘drop-in’ kit variant the vehicles’ existing structure and architecture is preserved, nothing is cut or drilled. This approach ensures that all Electrogenic conversions are entirely reversible.

All drop-in kits drive through single speed, fixed ratio transmissions, and are capable of up to 6.6kW AC charging, as well as rapid CCS charging, for total convenience.

Full details on the kit ranges for Land Rover Defender, Series Land Rover, Jaguar E-Type, Porsche 911, classic Mini and Triumph Stag can be found here.

Drummond concluded: “This latest announcement represents another significant step in the strategic development of our carefully vetted partner network, which now has even stronger reach in key global markets.

“These partnerships will enable us to offer our sector-leading technology more widely than ever before, helping more customers convert iconic models to electric drive, and enabling us to push the business on to the next level. And we’re not stopping here, we’ll be announcing partners for other territories in the coming weeks and months, so watch this space.”