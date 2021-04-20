eSports nowadays is transforming online gambling, and for some good reason. It is growing quite rapidly among gamers and other people who pick up interest in it, this indicates that there is so much money to be made. With so many eSports leagues and tournaments always holding on now and then.

What is eSports Betting?

Electronic sports, or to make it short eSports, bets are creating wagers on highly competitive video gaming between two teams or more. eSports games can be played on a computer or a gaming console, but they all must be based on multiplayer-focused titles.

Players should always be ready to compete against each other either online or through a local area network (LAN) connection (offline). Before betting can take place, the eSport must provide viewers with spectator mode so they can follow the action live online.

A match-making system that joins players of similar skills against one another should also be put in place. Map layouts, game balance, and other strong competitive elements must also feature within the eSport to help keep the betting exciting.

With a total of over (450 million-plus) people watch eSports leagues and tournaments every year, and the number seems to be on the increase. eSports betting is still new to gamers and some people, but players are sure to discover lots of regular wagers alongside some special eSports prop bets on sportsbooks.

Popular eSports Bets to Make

eSports gambling may still be under some minor development, but that doesn’t stop participants from finding plenty of betting action online. Some eSports gambling sites give similar types of wagers to sportsbooks, but they could be referred to different events or activities than the normal sports matches.

Here is the list of some of the most common eSports wagers participants can find at any sportsbooks or eSports betting sites and their meaning:

Moneyline:

the most important bet; a wager on which of the eSports team participating will win a game.

Point spread

in esports gambling, point spread gives two options to the gambler that is; “map spread” betting, which implies the total number of kills on a specific map by a particular squad, or ‘match’ betting, which can be the total number of maps won.

Totals

Gamblers bet on the number of certain events that happen in the game this could be (goals scored in Fifa or a particular team or player kills in games such as Call of Duty).

Specials

gambles on a specific event or outcome that’ll happen or occur in the match for instance let’s say (in League of Legends match, Player B will get 20 kills). Our list of common eSports prop wagers encloses the most common options in more detail.

Outright

participants can place bets on the overall result of an event, for example., choosing that Team A will win the Dota 2 International.

Parlay/Accumulator/Combo bets

various participant bets made on different events means, if you should win, it’ll allow the odds of all the bets to be multiplied altogether for a massive payout.

In-Play

This refers to the live bets being played, in-play wagers imply all the bets placed while a match is going on.

eSports Betting Bonuses

These esport betting bonuses possess the ability to boost your funds and increase your eSports bets. These betting bonuses can assist you in getting an edge over the sportsbook and win great prizes of money for free.

Every gambler or wagerer should have a lookout for these awesome betting bonuses before making any eSports bets.

Participants don’t need to survey far for these eSports betting bonuses; as bookmakers generally give the same bonuses across every sport on their websites. So to get started, these are the top esports betting bonuses to find online:

No Deposit Bonus

Is the most common sportsbook improvement, a no deposit type of bonus works mostly for new users. After you have finished registering with a gambling site, participants will be credited with a reasonable amount of money to make bets.

The amounts of money credited are usually small but one can secure in big wins for participants that make smart bets.

Free Bets

Place a certain amount of money, and you’ll earn a free wager on the house. This type of bonus comes in handy when you want to test a new report bet or prop bet, without having any risk.

Cashback Bonus

Sportsbooks only ‘bring’ this type of bonus occasionally, as the offer itself is so lucrative. Basically, what this promotion does is that it returns a certain percentage of a participant’s losses to their account.

Deposit Bonus

This type of bonus offers participants with free credit bonus but only depending on the amount of money they deposit in their sport betting account. Deposit bonuses are mostly denoted as a fraction and can be given once or fewer times over.

Welcome Bonus

Upon the sign-up, bonus several sportsbooks deposit a certain percentage or amount of money into a participant’s account. Gamblers normally have to deposit or place some money before the welcome bonus can then appear, but this type of bonus can easily double your funds.

With any sportsbook bonuses or offer, do ensure to check the terms and conditions for any limitations. Wagering requirements or any minimum to maximum deposit/withdrawal limits, this is the most common features linked to eSports betting bonuses.

Real Money eSports Betting

eSports betting is fast-paced. When betting online, you are required to have a sure payment option that can keep up. With quick payment processing with high-security features, these are the best payment procedures every participant willing to place a bet should use for betting on eSports online:

Credit/debit card

Approved by practically all online betting sites, credit or debit cards offer quick and easy deposit and withdrawal options without you going through any stress.

Bitcoin/cryptocurrency

Expert in most of the eSports betting sites now favours cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for their safety and security features.

Prepaid cards

These types of top-up payment cards protect gamblers’ details and still make depositing of cash quite easy and simple to use.